Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Up to 60% Off Rebecca Minkoff Handbags and More
The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!
Looking for a new bag to start fall off right? You're in luck. A great selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags are currently on sale as part of the Amazon Fall Sale.
Right now, shoppers will find amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, that are majorly discounted at Amazon's labor day fashion sale event. As things begin to open up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style.
Although Amazon Prime Day just got announced as Oct. 13-14, the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sne
Ahead, shop ET Style's pick of Rebecca Minkoff handbags and accessories where you can get up to 60% at the Amazon Fall Sale.
The Rebecca Minkoff Regan Satchel Tote can be worn as a shoulder bag or carried with its top handle. It is the perfect everyday bag you can wear to the office or for a night on the town.
This Megan Tote is a classic Rebecca Minkoff leather purse available in Black and Sandrift -- including the patented Rebecca Minkoff hardware.
Take it all with you in this chic handbag.
The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: red, currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal for $186 off the retail price, while supplies last.
The Rebecca Minkoff Stella Mini Flap Satchel Bag is on sale now for just over $100 at the Amazon Sale (while supplies last).
This super affordable Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo pebbled leather handbag is a must-have!
Be trip-ready with this stylish hard case roller bag from Rebecca Minkoff.
This Rebecca Minkoff glitter-coated canvas clutch is the perfect evening bag to go with any formal outfit.
The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go.
Perfect for all of your beauty essentials.
A classic watch with a nice leather strap.
