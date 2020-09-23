Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Up to 65% on Designer Watches
The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!
Time to shop for deals on watches from the Amazon Fall Sale! Take up to 60% off top watch brands such as Apple, Kate Spade, Garmin, Movado and more as part of the massive Amazon Fall Sale.
From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs to smart watches, you're sure to find a good sale deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for new moms, recent grads and anyone celebrating a birthday.
Although Amazon Prime Day just got announced as Oct. 13-14, the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sne
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, shop big deals on the best designer watches, and keep checking back with ET Style as we bring you the best deals, markdowns and deep discounts from the Amazon Big Fall Sale.
This Apple Watch Series 3 is $30 and comes in either white or black.
A smart take on a classic look.
A glamorous rose-gold watch by Tommy Hilfiger.
Enjoy contactless payments, built-in sports apps and more.
Hybrid smart watch with goal setting, customizable buttons and more.
The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well.
A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color from Nine West.
A smart and stylish watch powered by Google.
At the Amazon Summer Sale, you get great fashion deals like this contemporary watch for any outfit.
Smart has never been so beautiful. Powered by Google.
This stainless steel Bulova watch with leather strap is so sophisticated.
Pick up this great Kate Spade watch as a gift for a recent grad, a birthday bud or yourself from Amazon's Big Fall Sale event. See our other top watch deals from Amazon here.
The smartwatch that gives style and audible notifications. Powered with Wear OS by Google, this Swimproof watch is a must-have this summer.
A classic watch with a nice leather strap.
