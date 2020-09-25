Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Vera Bradley Bags
The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!
Vera Bradley bags are on sale during the Amazon Big Fall Sale. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are up to 50% off for a limited time.
The Amazon Fall Sale is packed with deep discounts from Vera Bradley and many other fashion brands. Shop markdowns on the brand's backpack, tote, duffel bag, crossbody bag and more styles.
While Amazon Prime Day just got announced as Oct. 13-14, the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Tory Burch, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sne
Check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.
Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from Amazon's Big Fall Sale.
This soft, sling backpack is made from sustainable, water-repellent fabric.
A crossbody bag with multiple pockets you can wear everyday.
This Vera Bradley cosmetic case to use for home and travel.
A quilted cotton printed backpack perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on.
This stylish Vera Bradley tote is a great daytime bag for work. It's machine washable, too. This bag comes in multiple colors and prints for everyone's personal style.
Travel in style with this durable, waterproof Vera Bradley patterned suitcase.
The Vera Bradley 3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket are a stylish choice in face masks.
See all the sale items on Amazon.
