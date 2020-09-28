Shopping

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Rebecca Minkoff Handbags and More

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch
Amazon

The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Looking for a new bag to start fall off right? You're in luck. A great selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags are currently on sale as part of the Amazon Fall Sale.

Right now, shoppers will find amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, that are majorly discounted at Amazon's labor day fashion sale event. As things begin to open up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style. 

Although Amazon Prime Day just got announced as Oct. 13-14, the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearmen's clothingshoesdiamondsdeals under $50,  designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, and jewelry.

Ahead, shop ET Style's pick of Rebecca Minkoff handbags and accessories where you can get up to 60% at the Amazon Fall Sale.

Jody Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag
Amazon
Jody Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag is made with pebbled leather with light gold hardware. This purse also comes in taupe and is 70% off, while supplies last. 

REGULARLY $248

Regan Satchel Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Regan Satchel Tote
Amazon
Regan Satchel Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Regan Satchel Tote can be worn as a shoulder bag or carried with its top handle. It is the perfect everyday bag you can wear to the office or for a night on the town.

REGULARLY $242

Megan Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Tote
Amazon
Megan Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

This Megan Tote is a classic Rebecca Minkoff leather purse available in Black and Sandrift -- including the patented Rebecca Minkoff hardware. 

Moto Hobo Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Moto Hobo Bag
Amazon
Moto Hobo Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

Take it all with you in this chic handbag. 

Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: red, currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal for $186 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $298

Stella Mini Flap Satchel Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Stella Mini Flap Satchel Bag
Amazon
Stella Mini Flap Satchel Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Stella Mini Flap Satchel Bag is on sale now for just over $100 at the Amazon Sale (while supplies last).

 

REGULARLY $198.80

Isobel Hobo
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo
Amazon
Isobel Hobo
Rebecca Minkoff

This super affordable Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo pebbled leather handbag is a must-have!

ORIGINALLY $109.40

Stud Luggage 28"
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Stud Luggage 28"
Amazon
Stud Luggage 28"
Rebecca Minkoff

Be trip-ready with this stylish hard case roller bag from Rebecca Minkoff.

REGULARLY $119

Glitter Leo Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Glitter Leo Clutch
Amazon
Glitter Leo Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff

This Rebecca Minkoff glitter-coated canvas clutch is the perfect evening bag to go with any formal outfit.

REGULARLY $99

Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Amazon
Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go.

REGULARLY $176.22

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkhoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff

Perfect for all of your beauty essentials.

REGULARLY $50

Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Amazon
Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Rebecca Minkoff

A classic watch with a nice leather strap.

REGULARLY $150

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals

Nordstrom Sale: Up to 50% on Women's Designer Clothes & Beauty Deals

Coach Sale: Get 50% Off Handbags, Wallets, Shoes and More

The Best Designer Shoes - Gucci, Coach, Rothy's, Marc Jacobs & More

Rebecca Minkoff Sale: Up to 75% Off Select Styles

Best Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: T-Shirts, Jewelry Pins and More

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take Up to 65% Off Designer Backpacks

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Up to 82% Off Designer Handbags

Dooney & Bourke Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Select Handbags

Kate Spade Sale: Save 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Clothes, Shoes and Accessories

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes and Shoes

Meghan Markle-Loved Handbag Designer Gabriela Hearst's New It Bag

 

 