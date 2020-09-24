Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take Up to 65% Off Designer Backpacks

The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Designer backpacks are on sale as part of the Amazon Fall Sale. Fashionable and functional backpack styles from brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Herschel and Vera Bradley are on huge discount.

From chic leather options to cool canvas designs, find a stylish backpack to add to your bag collection to carry everywhere you go from the office or school to the beach or for travel.

Although Amazon Prime Day just got announced as Oct. 13-14, the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sne akers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best designer backpacks on sale at Amazon.

Esme Backpack Frye and Co. Amazon Esme Backpack Frye and Co. This Frye and Co backpack featuring woven leather detail and dip dye leather. This purse comes in three great colors: navy, daffodil and paprika. REGULARLY $198 $66.60 at Amazon

Vala Backpack Lucky Brand Amazon Vala Backpack Lucky Brand The Lucky Brand Vala Backpack is a leather backpack with adjustable shoulder straps. This backpack comes in five colors. REGULARLY $162.90 $104.01 at Amazon

Gemini Link Canvas Backpack Tory Burch Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Backpack Tory Burch This chic Gemini Link Canvas Backpack by Tory Burch is classic and one of Amazon's best sellers. REGULARLY $328 $258 at Amazon

Pop Quiz Backpack Herschel Amazon Pop Quiz Backpack Herschel This trendy Herschel backpack is available in 36 different colors and patterns. REGULARLY $74.99 $55.99 at Amazon

Voyageur Just In Case Backpack TUMI Amazon Voyageur Just In Case Backpack TUMI The TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack features a double-zip entry to main compartment, a zip front pocket, atop grab handle and adjustable backpack straps. This TUMI backpack comes in four different colors, too. REGULARLY $100 $48.30 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Vera Bradley The Campus Backpack is made with signature quilted cotton in Vera Bradley's colorful patterns. REGULARLY $115 $88.80 at Amazon

Small Bradley Wilson Road Poppy Backpack Kate Spade New York Amazon Small Bradley Wilson Road Poppy Backpack Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Small Bradley Wilson Road Poppy Backpack is made of nylon and is a perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. REGULARLY $225 $168 at Amazon

Alice Backpack Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Alice Backpack Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Alice Backpack is made in satin and had adjustable shoulder straps. REGULARLY $155.66 $74.99 at Amazon

Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack Vera Bradley The XL Campus Backpack is made from. Vera Bradley colorful quilted cotton. This backpack features two side slip pockets, a front zip pocket with hidden front horizontal pocket, main entry compartment, front compartment, laptop compartment, and a hidden back zip pocket so you can travel easily and in style. REGULARLY $130 $98.14 at Amazon

Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack Kate Spade Amazon Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack Kate Spade This Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack is made of imported leather, fabric lining, zip closure and adjustable shoulder straps. This backpack is $250 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $429 $181.63 at Amazon

Blade 30 Blackout Backpack Oakley Amazon Blade 30 Blackout Backpack Oakley Oakley's Blade 30 Backpack is super light and comfy to wear. This Oakley backpack comes in six colors.

REGULALRY $61.94 $42.42 at Amazon

