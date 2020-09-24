Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take Up to 82% Off Designer Handbags

The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

It's time to shop fashionable designer handbags that are on sale at the Amazon Big Fall Sale. The Amazon Fall Sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Find deep discounts up to 75% on designer handbags and purses like crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year (we hear Oct. 13), the Amazon Big Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.

Check out ET Style's to picks of the best designer handbags we have curated with deep discounts from the Amazon Big Fall Sale.

Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote Tory Burch Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote Tory Burch A signature Gemini link motif symbolizes the dual offerings of form and function provided by a spacious tote in water-resistant coated canvas. REGULARLY $258 $189.99 at Amazon

Melissa Leather Hobo Frye Amazon Melissa Leather Hobo Frye This Frye Melissa Leather Hobo is 46% off the retail price. This handbag is also available in eight different colors to suit anyone's personal style. ORIGINALLY $388 $210.24 at Amazon

Regan Satchel Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Regan Satchel Tote Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Regan Satchel Tote can be worn as a shoulder bag or carried with its top handle. It is the perfect everyday bag you can wear to the office or for a night on the town. REGULARLY $242 $139.00 at Amazon

Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag can be worn two ways: as a crossbody bag but also you can use the gold chain as a handbag. This purse comes in four different patterns, too. REGULARLY $129.13 $85 at Amazon

Evie Tote Frye and Co. Amazon Evie Tote Frye and Co. This Frye Evie Tote comes in three colors: bone, daffodil and cognac. This Frey purse is $130 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $198 $67.20 at Amazon

Women's Casual Classics The Sak Amazon Women's Casual Classics The Sak The Sak's hand crochet crossbody bag is the perfect everyday bag for summer. REGULARLY $69 $48.95 at Amazon

Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: red, currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal for $186 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $298 $111.70 at Amazon

Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye Amazon Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye This Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping 82% off retail price! Get this bag now (while supplies last). REGULARLY $148 $27.73 at Amazon

Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade Amazon Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade This elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. Additionally, it comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. This hot purse is 70% off at the Amazon sale, while supplies last. REGULARLY $299 $92 at Amazon

Reed Shoulder Tote Frye Amazon Reed Shoulder Tote Frye This Frye Reed Shoulder Tote is a steal at $148 off retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $378 $229.85 at Amazon

Signature PVC Zip Tote Coach Amazon Signature PVC Zip Tote Coach This timeless Coach PVC zip tote is $134 off the retail price and comes in six different colors. REGULARLY $278 $127 at Amazon

Mel HOBO Bag Frye Amazon Mel HOBO Bag Frye This Frye Mel HOBO Bag is available in five colors, including the camel shown. This handbag is $234 off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $398 $164.29 at Amazon

Megan Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Megan Tote Rebecca Minkoff This Megan Tote is a classic Rebecca Minkoff leather purse available in Black and Sandrift -- including the patented Rebecca Minkoff hardware. $198 at Amazon

Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag Frye Amazon Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag Frye The Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag is 42% off or $142 off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $388 $245.33 at Amazon

Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley A crossbody bag with multiple pockets you can wear everyday. REGULARLY $80 $56 at Amazon

Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag Tory Burch Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag Tory Burch Bring a luxe factor to your look with the zippered, textured coated Tory Burch® Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag with adjustable crossbody strap. ORIGINALLY $198 $163.90 at Amazon

Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote Calvin Klein Amazon Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote Calvin Klein A coordinating zip pouch organizes an unfussy Calvin Klein tote topped with generous handles and a hidden magnetic closure for security. This bag is 50% off and comes in 23 different styles and colors. REGULARLY $148 $74 at Amazon

New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black Kate Spade Amazon New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black Kate Spade This Kate Spade perfect-sized handbag is great for a night out on the town. You can save up to 45% on this coveted bag while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $303.49 $132.92 at Amazon

Moto Hobo Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Moto Hobo Bag Rebecca Minkoff Take it all with you in this chic handbag. $115.99 at Amazon

Large Chain Shoulder Tote Michael Kors Amazon Large Chain Shoulder Tote Michael Kors This Michael Kors Large Chain Shoulder Tote is $44 off retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $169 $126.36 at Amazon

Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York This is the essential Kate Spade crossbody bag. This handbag comes in four colors: black. brownstone, soft taupe and spring meadow. This purse is under $110, while supplies last. REGULARLY $120 $108.01 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns. $49.30 at Amazon

Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go. REGULARLY $176.22 $88.50 at Amazon

Gemini Link Canvas Backpack Tory Burch Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Backpack Tory Burch This chic Gemini Link Canvas Backpack by Tory Burch is classic and one of Amazon's best sellers. REGULARLY $328 $258 at Amazon

Glitter Leo Clutch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Glitter Leo Clutch Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff glitter-coated canvas clutch is the perfect evening bag to go with any formal outfit. REGULARLY $99 $66.12 at Amazon

Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody Frye Amazon Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody Frye The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody is just over $100 and $92 off the retail price. It is the perfect everyday handbag and it comes in nine different colors! ORIGINALLY $198 $106.99 at Amazon

Unisex Premium National Waist Pack Adidas Amazon Unisex Premium National Waist Pack Adidas This Adidas waist bag elevates your look when you're working out or on the go. REGULARLY $35 $29.84 at Amazon

Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag Fossil Amazon Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag Fossil This Fossil Fiona crossbody bag is 60% off or $64 off. It's available in 13 colors or prints and is perfect for anyone when they're on the go. REGULARLY $108 $44 at Amazon

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Big Fall Sale Just Launched -- Here's What To Know

Best Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: T-Shirts, Jewelry Pins & More

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Up to 65% Off Designer Backpacks

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Up to 55% Off Luggage Deals

Tory Burch Sale: Save Up to 65% on Handbags, Clothes and Shoes

Kate Spade Sale: Take 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Shoes & More

Coach Sale: Save 50% Off Handbags, Wallets, Jewelry, Shoes and More

Dooney & Bourke Sale: Up to 50% Off Select Styles

Coach x Basquiat Line Just Launched -- Shop Before It Sells Out

Under $600 for 1 Carat Diamond Stud Earrings

The Best Fanny Packs From Gucci, Burberry, YSL, Tory Burch and More

Meghan Markle-Loved Handbag Designer Gabriela Hearst's New It Bag

Get $100s Off These Frye Handbags at the Amazon Sale

Rothy’s: An Eco and Sustainable Line of Handbags