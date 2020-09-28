Amazon Big Fall Sale: Up to 70% off Designer Dresses

Dress deals continue! The Amazon Big Fall Sale is offering customers incredible savings on all types and styles of designer dresses.

Shop the Amazon Big Fall Sale for top women's clothing fashion brands like Self Portrait, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo, WAYF, Norma Kamali and Theory and save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a few new fall dresses or are already planning outfits with essential items for cooler months ahead, you can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for deep discounts on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.

Although Amazon Prime Day just got announced as Oct. 13-14, the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Tory Burch, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sne akers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.

Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes -- plus hundreds of more options and seasonally relevant deals await at the summer sale event. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks of the best designer dresses from the Amazon sale.

Shop designer dress deals at the Amazon Sale.

Sleeveless Printed Charmeuse Cocktail Dress Marchesa Notte Amazon Sleeveless Printed Charmeuse Cocktail Dress Marchesa Notte This Marchesa Notte Sleeveless Printed Charmeuse Cocktail Dress is a show stopper for under $100. $99 at Amazon

Fancy Printed Stripe Maxi Dress Jack by BB Dakota Amazon Fancy Printed Stripe Maxi Dress Jack by BB Dakota A colorful striped maxi dress from Jack by BB Dakota. REGULARLY $99 $49.50 at Amazon

Diana Gown Norma Kamali Amazon Diana Gown Norma Kamali A versatile and elegant Norma Kamali gown inspired by classic Grecian styling.

$129.00 at Amazon

Midsummer Linen Dress Rolla's Amazon Midsummer Linen Dress Rolla's Rolla's Women's Midsummer Linen Dress is the perfect dress for all of your summer outside occasions. Also, it's on sale for 30% off while styles last.

$59.40 at Amazon

Zander Tiered Halter Midi Dress WAYF Amazon Zander Tiered Halter Midi Dress WAYF This WAYF Zander Tiered Halter Midi Dress is 50% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $89 $44.50 at Amazon

Raven Ruched Mini Dress re:named Amazon Raven Ruched Mini Dress re:named A fun and flirty floral dress that looks great with sneakers or heels.

REGULARLY $57 $28.50 at Amazon

Jacquard Midi Dress Adrianna Papell Amazon Jacquard Midi Dress Adrianna Papell Adrianna Papell Jacquard Midi Dress at a great deal at under $100. This dress comes in three colors: blue, pink and teal. REGULARLY $279 $76.77 at Amazon

Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress Donna Morgan Amazon Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress Donna Morgan This Donna Morgan Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress comes in many plus sizes up to 24. REGULARLY $138 $47.27 at Amazon

Fit and Flare For Love & Lemons Amazon Fit and Flare For Love & Lemons This For Love & Lemons Fit and Flare dress comes in two colors: white and buttercream. REGULARLY $220.04 Starting at $207.21 at Amazon

Sequin Fishtail Dress KAMALIKULTURE Amazon Sequin Fishtail Dress KAMALIKULTURE This Sequin Fishtail Dress by KAMALIKULTURE is a show stopper in black sequins. $158 at Amazon

Wistful Midi Dress Keepsake Amazon Wistful Midi Dress Keepsake This Keepsake Wistful Midi Dress is a perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. ORIGINALLY $200 $140 at Amazon

Sweetie Slip Dress Young Fabulous & Broke Amazon Sweetie Slip Dress Young Fabulous & Broke This Sweetie Slip Dress By Young, Fabulous and Broke is right on trend. Starting $45 at Amazon

Baja Babe Midi Dress Free People Amazon Baja Babe Midi Dress Free People The Baja Babe Dress by Free People is a gorgeous midi dress with metallic floral print. $100.80 at Amazon

Colorblock Maxi Dress English Factory Amazon Colorblock Maxi Dress English Factory The Colorblock Maxi Dress by English Factory is cotton with button closure and the best part...pockets. $100 at Amazon

She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress Free People Amazon She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress Free People The She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress by Free people cap sleeve v-neck dress which comes in three colors: hibiscus, black and ice. Starting at $43.39 at Amazon

Paradise Printed Maxi Free People Amazon Paradise Printed Maxi Free People This Paradise Printed Maxi is a floral sleeveless v-neckline dress with a center slit in the front. $75 at Amazon

Honor Dress Tanya Taylor Amazon Honor Dress Tanya Taylor The Tanya Taylor tie-dye Honor Midi Dress is totally on trend. REGULARLY $645 $130 at Amazon

