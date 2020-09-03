Amazon Big Labor Day Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Activewear and Athleisure
The Amazon Big Labor Day Sale is on!
While most people were adhering to stay-at-home and quarantine restrictions this spring, athleisure saw a lot of wear. Activewear also got attention, as people learned to workout while stuck at home. Now that things are opening up again, it's a great time to refresh the athletic wardrobe with essential items. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in!
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, handbags, dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.
Check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite athleisure and activewear picks from the Amazon Big Labor Day Sale so far. And keep checking back here for more deals.
In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Get it now for 46% off, while supplies last.
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Kourtney Kardashian are among the fans of Adidas Originals. Get these classic 3-stripe tights at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale before they sell out.
A deal on workout shorts that stretch for easy movement so you can bike to yoga and back in style.
The fast-drying, super-soft garment has anti-odor technology and comes in a range of summery colors.
Stay light with these New Balance running shoes with comfortable foam inserts.
Run errands or run through a Netflix marathon in these comfy jogger pants.
If you're looking for shorter, breezier shorts, these satin ones from the Amazon fashion summer sale should do the trick.
These lightweight, stylish leggings come with a soft, jacquard, elastic waistband, which promises not to dig into your hips.
From Black, Academy Blue and Steel, to Mango Orange, Lime Light and Papaya -- there's a color for everyone in this polo range!
A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple.
These long-sleeved tees are semi-fitted and perfect for cooler days.
Shop this 6-pack of low-cut athletic socks.
A cropped crewneck sweatshirt from the Amazon sale to wear over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it.
Six pairs of no-show socks.
A guy can never have too many t-shirts! This polyester range has a new, shaped hem.
Take on the waves in this basic wetsuit top from the Amazon sales event.
Go for a dip in these trunks that also help protect the wearer from sun rays.
These easy-going nylon shorts are great for jogging or chilling out.
Can we get these fun skorts from Amazon's biggest summer sale event in adult sizes?
