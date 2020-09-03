Amazon Big Labor Day Sale: Take Up to 65% Off Designer Watches
Time to shop for deals on watches from the Amazon Big Labor Day Sale! Take up to 60% off top watch brands such as Apple, Kate Spade, Garmin, Movado and more as part of the massive Amazon Labor Day Sale.
From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs to smart watches, you're sure to find a good sale deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for new moms, recent grads and anyone celebrating a birthday.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Big Labor Day Sale event.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Keep scrolling to shop big deals on chic watches, and keep checking back with ET Style as we bring you the best deals, markdowns and deep discounts from the Amazon Big Labor Day Sale.
This Apple Watch Series 3 is $30 and comes in either white or black.
A smart take on a classic look.
A glamorous rose-gold watch by Tommy Hilfiger.
Enjoy contactless payments, built-in sports apps and more.
Hybrid smart watch with goal setting, customizable buttons and more.
The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well.
A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color from Nine West.
A smart and stylish watch powered by Google.
The smartwatch that gives style and audible notifications. Powered with Wear OS by Google, this Swimproof watch is a must-have this summer.
At the Amazon Summer Sale, you get great fashion deals like this contemporary watch for any outfit.
Smart has never been so beautiful. Powered by Google.
This stainless steel Bulova watch with leather strap is so sophisticated.
This Kate Spade smartwatch is both stylish and functional. The stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. You can also view notifications from any app or messaging system, accept calls, create reminders and control music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant. This designer smartwatch is 49% off, while supplies last.
Pick up this great Kate Spade watch as a gift for a recent grad, the birthday bud or yourself from Amazon's biggest summer sale event. See our other top watch deals from Amazon here.
A classic watch with a nice leather strap.
