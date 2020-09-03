Amazon Big Labor Day Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Swimsuits

Get the deep discounts at the end of the summer season on a new swimsuit or two by shopping swimwear deals from the Amazon Labor Day Sale.

At the Amazon Labor Day Sale, shop deals on a one-piece, bikini and coverup options to wear to the beach or poolside. Swimwear brands such as Trina Turk, L*Space, Mikoh and Mara Hoffman offer a discounted price on a range of designs at the Amazon fashion summer sale.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Skechers, Adidas, Soludos, Karl Langerfeld, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including luggage, diamonds, deals under $50, travel gear, handbags, dresses, sandals, sneakers, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Check out ET Style's top picks from the swimwear sale.

The Nina One Piece Solid & Striped Amazon The Nina One Piece Solid & Striped The Nina One Piece by Solid & Striped comes in five different colors and patterns. ORIGINALLY $142.36 $53.40 at Amazon

V-Front Keyhole Halter One Piece Swimsuit La Blanca Amazon V-Front Keyhole Halter One Piece Swimsuit La Blanca This trendy one piece swimsuit with mesh trim comes in 23 different colors and patterns. REGULARLY $144 $76 at Amazon

One Piece Swimwear Front Crossover Swimsuit Hilor Amazon One Piece Swimwear Front Crossover Swimsuit Hilor This Hilor One Piece Swimwear Front Crossover Swimsuit is about as trendy and inexpensive as they come. This bathing suit comes in over 30 different colors and patterns. $31.99 at Amazon

Plunge Wrap Front One Piece Swimsuit Trina Turk Amazon Plunge Wrap Front One Piece Swimsuit Trina Turk This Trina Turk wrap swimsuit to form an hourglass silhouette and comes in eight colors. REGULARLY $154 $29.20 at Amazon

Plunge Halter Sexy One Piece Swimsuit Anne Cole Amazon Plunge Halter Sexy One Piece Swimsuit Anne Cole This plunge halter is perfect for any pool party. REGULARLY $98 $30.16 at Amazon

Ruched Tummy Control Swimsuit Aqua Eve Amazon Ruched Tummy Control Swimsuit Aqua Eve A high neck plus size one piece swimsuit featuring see through mesh.

ORIGINALLY $29.99 $16.99 on Amazon

Chlorine Resistant Scoop Neck One Piece Athletic Swimsuit Lands' End Amazon Chlorine Resistant Scoop Neck One Piece Athletic Swimsuit Lands' End This Lands' End Chlorine Resistant Scoop Neck One Piece Athletic Swimsuit is the perfect bathing suit to wear all year long (even indoors). $34.98 at Amazon

