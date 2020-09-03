Amazon Big Labor Day Sale: The 38 Best Travel Gear Deals
As travel restrictions begin to lift across the country, many are starting to prepare for their summer vacations, whether that's camping in the mountains or visiting family back in their hometown. Right now, the Amazon Big Labor Day Sale, is filled with great deals to take advantage of while checking items off the packing list.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.
Check out ET Style's selection of the best travel gear deals on Amazon.
The YETI Tundra® 35 Cooler is perfectly portable making it a great companion for your next road trip or a day out on the water. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost™ insulation for unmatched ice retention, T-Rex™ lid latches, and a dry goods rack to keeps snacks dry. The YETI Tundra® 35 Cooler is sure to outperform the average cooler.
This three-piece Samsonite luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 25-inch checked bag and a 28-inch checked bag all with spinner wheels and 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs.
American Tourister has a great deal on hard-case luggage, too. This 21-inch carry-on spinner suitcase comes in eleven unique colors too. Get 42% off this suitcase, while supplies last.
This Coleman 6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup is perfect for your family camping trip and only take 60 seconds to set up.
This Sierra II Ez Up takes only a minute to set up. This lightweight canopy weighs only 31 pounds and is made for easy transport from place to place, be it the beach, your backyard or camp site.
This camping airbed comes with high speed pump (90 seconds), is guaranteed not to leak (2 year warranty) and is waterproof. This camping airbed is not one of the cheap kinds and will last you many years.
This portable, waterproof solar charger is compatible with all smartphone, tablets, and other USB devices.
This Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees F.
This Columbia Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket will keep you warm and dry by using water resistant fabric for this coat.
Perfect for a tailgate party or picnic. This Eddie Bauer backpack cooler comes in three colors: red, black and blue.
This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours which makes it the perfect light for your camping trip.
This Oakley Enduro Blackout Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park.
The CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this camelbak alone or underneath your backpack.
This Coffee Maker French Press is made with stainless steel and heat-resistant glass makes this the perfect coffee maker to take on your outdoor adventure for a good cup of joe when you need it.
The Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife is the classic choice in a pocket knife.
Whether it's a trip to the beach or watching a sporting game, you can stay cool and safe from the sun with this Coleman canopy.
A soft, plush polyester fleece with a waterproof backing.
Great for weekend trips, this Tumi expandable suitcase features zip expansion, multiple handles and four-dual wheels.
This Ospray Porter 46 Travel Backpack is one of the highest rated travel backpacks on Amazon. Get it for 40% off while supplies last.
Enjoy camping together by sitting together on this loveseat.
Carry your camping gear the easy way.
This UCO Stormproof Match Kit comes with waterproof case, 25 matches and three strikers.
This Kate Spade large capacity insulated cooler bag/soft-sided portable beach cooler tote is one of our favorite picks from the Amazon sale. Everyone needs a cooler at this time of year, and this adorable, spotted cooler bag is the coolest (pun intended) we have seen this season. The $39 price tag is great too!
A water-resistant quartz stainless steel watch with analog day, date and 12/24-hour time and durable fabric strap.
These hiking boots are sure to keep up with the outdoor activities. This pair made of leather, suede and mesh is breathable and waterproof, while providing long-lasting comfort and support.
The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a 2 person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two.
This is a complete survival kit that will help you stay alive and also attract help if you were to get lost, suffer bad weather or have another emergency. It includes 30 different items including a sewing kit, guidebook for survival, a multi-tool, fishing line and a bunch of other items that will help you in an emergency.
Be sure to select the coupon option to receive an extra 5% off on these soft, ultra-absorbent Turkish cotton towels.
Versatile, timeless Oakley sunglasses that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC.
This DaKine duffle is perfect for everyone to travel with.
The Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife has a serrated edge with a stainless steel blade.
This Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet is a must have to be able to split wood in the woods when you are far away from home.
This Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit includes 8-oz. cup, 7-in. frying pan, 16-oz. pot with lid and 6-in. deep-dish plate.
The Fortem Bungee Cords with Hooks, Canopy Ties, Tarp Clips & Ball Bungees, Plastic Coated Metal Hooks, Cargo Net set is a 30 piece set for all your camping and traveling needs.
This Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set is an imperative addition to to your camping gear.
