There are loads of deals and deep discounts on holiday gifts for everyone on your list at the Amazon Black Friday sale from Apple, Adidas, Ugg, Samsung, Fitbit, Toshiba, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Sony, Amazon devices and hundreds of other retailers.

The Amazon Black Friday extravaganza kicked off the year's biggest shopping season with Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the subsequent winter holidays right on deck. Other retailers are already gearing up to compete. Notably, Walmart recently launched its Amazon competitor, Walmart Plus, earlier this year.

It’s never too early to get a head start on your holiday gift list. At the Amazon Black Friday sale, holiday shoppers can find gift items for your kid, friend, mom, dad, coworkers, or other loved ones. From budget friendly to eco-friendly unique holiday gifts, to major markdowns Amazon Black Friday sale has deep discounts on Tumi luggage, Adidas sneakers and apparel, Tory Burch handbags, Eddie Bauer coolers, Soludos shoes, Levi's jeans, Skechers sneakers, Kate Spade handbags, American Apparel clothing, Frye bags and boots, Superga sneakers, Ugg boots, Alo Yoga leggings, electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, winter jackets, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items and Rebecca Minkoff handbags.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Below are some of the best 230 Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals on holiday gifts Entertainment Tonight has found that are on sale at the Amazon Black Friday sale and are ready to shop right now. Happy shopping!

Smart Home

Smart TVs, Projectors and Streaming Devices

Headphones, Speakers, Cameras and Printers

Computers, Tablets and Phones

Face Masks

Health

Watches, Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers

Kitchen

Home Improvement

Clothing

Shoes

Sunglasses

Handbags, Backpacks, Luggage and Wallets

Beauty

Home

Kids

Gaming

Jewelry

With the Amazon Black Friday sale rolling, you'll find all the sales you won't want to miss just below, and keep this page bookmarked because we'll be bringing all the latest deals straight here as soon as we find them.

Activewear Brands: Up to 40% Off

Adidas Footwear and Adidas Apparel

Alo Yoga

Aldo: Up to 50% Off Select Styles

American Apparel

American Tourister

Anne Klein Watches

Armani Exchange Menswear

Calvin Klein Men's and Women Clothing

Champion Streetwear: Save Up to 40%

Cole Haan Shoes

Coleman Outdoor Gear

Crocs

Cubcoats

Daily Ritual Apparel

Ecco Footwear

Eddie Bauer Men's and Women's Clothing and Coolers

Frye Women's and Men's Bags

Herschel

J.Crew

Karl Lagerfeld Handbags

Kate Spade Shoes, Handbags and Accessories

Kenneth Cole Reaction Backpacks and Luggage

Keurig Coffee Makers

Lacoste Men's and Women's Apparel and Shoes

Levi's -- Save Up to 40%

Lucky Brand Apparel, Accessories and More

Marc Jacobs

Marvel

Nautica Menswear

New Balance Men's and Women's Footwear

Original Penguin Menswear

Panasonic Electronics

Premium Denim: Hudson, True Religion and More

Puma Apparel, Shoes and Accessories

Rachael Ray

Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Roborock Robot Vacuums

Samsonite Luggage

Shopbop: Save Up to 40%

Skechers

Soludos Footwear

Steve Madden Shoes

Superga Footwear

Swimwear Deals on Select Styles

TicWatch

Timex Men's Watches

Tommy Hilfiger

Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes and Accessories

Tumi Luggage

Under Armour

Veja Sneakers

Vera Bradley Handbags

Vineyard Vines Menswear

Volcom

Women's Jewelry

Women's Watches: Up to 50% Off

RELATED CONTENT:

Walmart Black Friday Deals 2020 -- The Newest Deals Just Dropped Today

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Her Fashion Gift Picks on Amazon

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals From Walmart, Amazon, Coach, Nordstrom, Macy's, Target, Best Buy & More

Best Amazon Device Deals for Black Friday: Kindle, Echo, Ring & More

Best Black Friday Deals Under $200 at Amazon

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals on UGG at Amazon

Best Black Friday Deals on Stocking Stuffers for Everyone on Your Christmas List

Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Best Gift Ideas for Home, Fashion, Beauty, Babies, Men, Teens and More

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals That Are Available Now

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Sneakers

Lululemon Black Friday 2020: The Best Deals to Shop Now

Best Black Friday Deals Under $100 at Amazon

Macy’s Black Friday Deals to Shop Now -- Get Up to 65% Off

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals From the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals from Adidas

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 Are Here! Shop Oprah's Holiday Picks on Amazon

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Amazon Under $50

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals for Beauty Lovers -- OPI, Tarte, Nanette Lapore & More

Best Black Friday 2020 Kate Spade Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Best Gifts for Teens, According to TikTok

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals from Target -- Shop These Sales Now

Best Holiday Gifts and Deals for Beauty Lovers -- Kiehl's, La Mer, Jo Malone, Fenty Beauty & More

Best Black Friday 2020 Handbag Deals from Amazon -- Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Home Gifts

Amazon Black Friday 2020 Luggage Deals from Tumi, Samsonite, Herschel, TravelPro and More

Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands -- J.Lo x Coach, Fenty Beauty, SKIMS and More

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals Under $100

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Designer Sunglasses -- Gucci, Coach, Ray-Ban, Oakley & More

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals on Designer Backpacks at the Amazon Black Friday Sale

Best Black Friday 2020 Travel Gear Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Tory Burch Handbag, Jewelry & More

Best Black Friday Deals Under $50

The Best Fitness Trackers Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Designer Watch Deals from Apple, Movado, Garmin, Nixon & More

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Diamond Earrings Under $600

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Frye Handbags

Amazon's Holiday Dash: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals for the Home at Amazon -- Echo Show 8, Le Creuset, Keurig & More

Best Black Friday Deals for Kids and Babies

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Designer Sunglasses -- Up to 55% Off