Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Home Decor

Whether you’re picking up a housewarming gift for someone special or transforming your backyard into a relaxing oasis, finding the right decor pieces can be a daunting task. Luckily, Black Friday 2020 deals are with major price cuts, just in time for the holidays.

The annual sale served up hot deals on a variety of pieces for your apartment, dorm room, house, home office or any other space that could use a decorative touch. Now's your chance to save big on tons of discounted items, including bedding, throw pillows, rugs, table lamps, night lamps, desk lamps, wall art, storage items, wall sconces, curtains, shelves, clocks and other necessities.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially kicking off the holiday shopping season giving shoppers a head start on their holiday shopping list . The Amazon Black Friday shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, women's clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, and more.

Black Friday shoppers can unlock major markdowns on top designer brands like Kate Spade, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Ugg, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, Marc Jacobs, Coach, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Tumi luggage and more top brands.

The shopping event is exclusively for Prime Members, so make sure you're logged into your account to get free two-day shipping on select items. Additionally, downloading the Amazon app will bring great deals directly to your smartphone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial.

Since you only had two days to access these major markdowns, we dug through mounds of discounts to find the best home decor deals still available from Amazon Black Friday 2020. See our picks below, and check back with ET Style for more sale items!

Outdoor String Lights Brightown Amazon Outdoor String Lights Brightown Light up your backyard with this 100ft string lights this fall and winter season for your outdoor hang outs. REGULARLY $59.98 $47.98 at Amazon

Chevron Pouf Signature Design by Ashley Amazon Chevron Pouf Signature Design by Ashley This Pouf from Signature Design by Ashley is a handmade woven pouf thats a perfect match for any bedroom or living room. This Signature Design by Ashley is sturdy enough to use as a seat or an ottoman. REGULARLY $146.95 $67.49 at Amazon

Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Balsam & Cedar Yankee Candle Amazon Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Balsam & Cedar Yankee Candle Light this candle for a fresh and festive forest fragrance in your home. These Yankee Candles come in over 20 scents. REGULARLY $27.99 $11.24 at Amazon

Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set AOZITA Amazon Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set AOZITA Aozita’s four-piece mason jar accessories set is a great rustic decor item for your bathroom. REGULARLY $27.99 $19.89 at Amazon

North Avenue Desk, Charter Oak finish Sauder Amazon North Avenue Desk, Charter Oak finish Sauder A desk that also comes with shelves for storage. REGULARLY $89.99 $85.92 at Amazon

Vintage Wall Sconces Licperron Amazon Vintage Wall Sconces Licperron These Licperron Black Vintage Wall Sconces are a great addition to your kitchen, doorway and more. REGULARLY $55.99 $42.99 at Amazon

4 Shelf Bookshelf DEWEL Amazon 4 Shelf Bookshelf DEWEL This Dewel Five Shelf Bookshelf is the perfect size to hold all of your books and home decor. Grab it on sale, while supplies last! REGULARLY $115.99 $92.79 at Amazon

Writing Desk Caffoz Amazon Writing Desk Caffoz A functional and stylish writing desk for studying, working, and writing. This computer desk comes with two drawers that can store your papers and supplies. REGULARLY $138.99 $118.99 at Amazon

Rustic Floating Shelves SRIWATANA Amazon Rustic Floating Shelves SRIWATANA These floating wood shelves are perfect for truly any room and come in white, black, gray and rustic wood (pictured above). $19.99 at Amazon

Throw Pillow Covers Inspired Ivory Amazon Throw Pillow Covers Inspired Ivory A set of Throw Pillow Covers by Inspired Ivory to add a modern touch to your living room this fall. This set of four pillow covers is 52% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $69.94 $33.59 at Amazon

Vanity Set VASAGLE Amazon Vanity Set VASAGLE A vanity set that doubles as dressing table and a writing desk -- it comes with removable organizers and a cushioned stool. REGULARLY $161.05 $123.10 at Amazon

Bedding Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set Nestl Amazon Bedding Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set Nestl This Nestl 3 Piece Duvet set comes complete from their Hotel Collection with a comforter and two pillow shams. REGULARLY $37.45 $31.95 and up at Amazon

Gold Votive Candle Holders, Set of 72 Volens Amazon Gold Votive Candle Holders, Set of 72 Volens A set of 72 gold votive candles is perfect for decorating your home and having plenty of backups. Use these candles at the dinner table, in a spa-inspired bath or on a date night at home. $60.59 at Amazon

Desta Area Rug Artistic Weavers Amazon Desta Area Rug Artistic Weavers Pull any room together with the Desta blue and white area rug by Artistic Weavers. REGULARLY $122.12 $90.55 and up at Amazon

