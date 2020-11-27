Shopping

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Home Decor

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Amazon Black Friday 2020 Best Deals on Home Decor
Cavan Images/Getty Images

Whether you’re picking up a housewarming gift for someone special or transforming your backyard into a relaxing oasis, finding the right decor pieces can be a daunting task. Luckily, Black Friday 2020 deals are  with major price cuts, just in time for the holidays.

The annual sale served up hot deals on a variety of pieces for your apartment, dorm room, house, home office or any other space that could use a decorative touch. Now's your chance to save big on tons of discounted items, including bedding, throw pillows, rugs, table lamps, night lamps, desk lamps, wall art, storage items, wall sconces, curtains, shelves, clocks and other necessities. 

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially kicking off the holiday shopping season giving shoppers a head start on their holiday shopping list . The Amazon Black Friday shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronicswomen's clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisuredesigner dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watchesluggage, fitness trackers, and more.

Black Friday shoppers can unlock major markdowns on top designer brands like Kate Spade, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Ugg, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff,  Marc Jacobs, Coach, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Tumi luggage and more top brands. 

The shopping event is exclusively for Prime Members, so make sure you're logged into your account to get free two-day shipping on select items. Additionally, downloading the Amazon app will bring great deals directly to your smartphone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial. 

Since you only had two days to access these major markdowns, we dug through mounds of discounts to find the best home decor deals still available from Amazon Black Friday 2020. See our picks below, and check back with ET Style for more sale items! 

Outdoor String Lights
Brightown
Outdoor String Lights
Amazon
Outdoor String Lights
Brightown
Light up your backyard with this 100ft string lights this fall and winter season for your outdoor hang outs.
REGULARLY $59.98
Chevron Pouf
Signature Design by Ashley
Signature Design by Ashley - Chevron Pouf - Traditional - Blue
Amazon
Chevron Pouf
Signature Design by Ashley
This Pouf from Signature Design by Ashley is a handmade woven pouf thats a perfect match for any bedroom or living room. This Signature Design by Ashley is sturdy enough to use as a seat or an ottoman.
REGULARLY $146.95
Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Balsam & Cedar
Yankee Candle
Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Balsam & Cedar
Amazon
Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Balsam & Cedar
Yankee Candle
Light this candle for a fresh and festive forest fragrance in your home. These Yankee Candles come in over 20 scents.
REGULARLY $27.99
Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set
AOZITA
AOZITA Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set, 4 pcs
Amazon
Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set
AOZITA
Aozita’s four-piece mason jar accessories set is a great rustic decor item for your bathroom. 
REGULARLY $27.99
Laundry Runner Rug, 20” x 59”
Ottomanson
Ottomanson Laundry Runner Rug, 20” x 59”
Amazon
Laundry Runner Rug, 20” x 59”
Ottomanson
A durable, stain-resistant, non-slip laundry room rug at an affordable price. 
REGULARLY $14.99
North Avenue Desk, Charter Oak finish
Sauder
Sauder North Avenue Desk, Charter Oak finish
Amazon
North Avenue Desk, Charter Oak finish
Sauder
A desk that also comes with shelves for storage.
REGULARLY $89.99
Vintage Wall Sconces
Licperron
Vintage Wall Sconce Licperron Black Antique 240 Degree Adjustable Industrial Wall Light for Restaurants Galleries Aisle Kitchen Room Doorway 3 Pack.
Amazon
Vintage Wall Sconces
Licperron
These Licperron Black Vintage Wall Sconces are a great addition to your kitchen, doorway and more. 
REGULARLY $55.99
4 Shelf Bookshelf
DEWEL
4 Tier Rack Vintage Bookcase
Amazon
4 Shelf Bookshelf
DEWEL
This Dewel Five Shelf Bookshelf is the perfect size to hold all of your books and home decor. Grab it on sale, while supplies last!
REGULARLY $115.99
Writing Desk
Caffoz
Caffoz Writing Desk
Amazon
Writing Desk
Caffoz
A functional and stylish writing desk for studying, working, and writing. This computer desk comes with two drawers that can store your papers and supplies.
REGULARLY $138.99
Rustic Floating Shelves
SRIWATANA
SRIWATANA Rustic Floating Shelves
Amazon
Rustic Floating Shelves
SRIWATANA
These floating wood shelves are perfect for truly any room and come in white, black, gray and rustic wood (pictured above).
Throw Pillow Covers
Inspired Ivory
Throw Pillow Covers and Cases by Inspired Ivory
Amazon
Throw Pillow Covers
Inspired Ivory
A set of Throw Pillow Covers by Inspired Ivory to add a modern touch to your living room this fall. This set of four pillow covers is 52% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $69.94
Vanity Set
VASAGLE
VASAGLE Vanity Set with Flip Top Mirror Makeup Dressing Table Writing Desk
Amazon
Vanity Set
VASAGLE
A vanity set that doubles as dressing table and a writing desk --  it comes with removable organizers and a cushioned stool.
REGULARLY $161.05
Bedding Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set
Nestl
Nestl Bedding Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set
Amazon
Bedding Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set
Nestl
This Nestl 3 Piece Duvet set comes complete from their Hotel Collection with a comforter and two pillow shams.
REGULARLY $37.45
Gold Votive Candle Holders, Set of 72
Volens
Volens Gold Votive Candle Holders Set of 72
Amazon
Gold Votive Candle Holders, Set of 72
Volens
A set of 72 gold votive candles is perfect for decorating your home and having plenty of backups. Use these candles at the dinner table, in a spa-inspired bath or on a date night at home.
Desta Area Rug
Artistic Weavers
Artistic Weavers Desta Blue/White Area Rug
Amazon
Desta Area Rug
Artistic Weavers
Pull any room together with the Desta blue and white area rug by Artistic Weavers. 
REGULARLY $122.12

RELATED CONTENT: 

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best 230 Deals on Apple, UGG, 4K TVs, Echo, Fitbit, Roku, Bose, Beats & So Much More

Black Friday 2020: Best Deals From Walmart, Amazon, Coach, Nordstrom, Macy's, Target, Kate Spade & More

Lululemon Black Friday 2020: The Best Deals to Shop Now

Walmart Black Friday: Best 75 Deals on Apple, Google , 4K TVs & More

The Best Black Friday 2020 Nordstrom Rack Deals

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Apple Adidas, UGG, Rebecca Minkoff, Echo Dot & More

The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Macy's, Wayfair, Home Depot and More

Best Black Friday Kate Spade Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Lady Gaga's Haus Labs Makeup Line on Amazon -- Shop Now!

Wayfair Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Home Decor, Furniture & More

Amazon Prime Day: Save Up to 70% on These Fashion Deals

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals Under $50

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Handbag Deals from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Take $100s Off Frye Handbags

 