Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Home Decor
Whether you’re picking up a housewarming gift for someone special or transforming your backyard into a relaxing oasis, finding the right decor pieces can be a daunting task. Luckily, Black Friday 2020 deals are with major price cuts, just in time for the holidays.
The annual sale served up hot deals on a variety of pieces for your apartment, dorm room, house, home office or any other space that could use a decorative touch. Now's your chance to save big on tons of discounted items, including bedding, throw pillows, rugs, table lamps, night lamps, desk lamps, wall art, storage items, wall sconces, curtains, shelves, clocks and other necessities.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially kicking off the holiday shopping season giving shoppers a head start on their holiday shopping list . The Amazon Black Friday shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, women's clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, and more.
Black Friday shoppers can unlock major markdowns on top designer brands like Kate Spade, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Ugg, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, Marc Jacobs, Coach, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Tumi luggage and more top brands.
The shopping event is exclusively for Prime Members, so make sure you're logged into your account to get free two-day shipping on select items. Additionally, downloading the Amazon app will bring great deals directly to your smartphone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial.
Since you only had two days to access these major markdowns, we dug through mounds of discounts to find the best home decor deals still available from Amazon Black Friday 2020. See our picks below, and check back with ET Style for more sale items!
