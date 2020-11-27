Amazon Black Friday 2020: The Best Deals on Kitchen Appliances and Cookware
There are plenty of discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands at the Amazon Black Friday sale!
From Zoom meetings to socially distanced shindigs, 2020 has been a year of adjusting to a new way of living. After being in quarantine for months, chances are you’ve been cooking more than usual, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing -- especially since the Amazon Black Friday sale has discounts on tons of cookware items and kitchen appliances.
Whether you’re treating yourself or picking up a gift for someone else, Amazon has you covered. Amazon Black Friday serves up a ton of kitchen essentials, including non-stick and stainless steel cookware, enamel cookware, ceramic cookware, kitchen utensils, cast iron pots and pans, frying pans, bread pans, woks, sauce pans, grill pans, skillets, muffin pans, crock pots, knives, baking dishes, draining spoons, soup ladles, spatulas, griddles, mixing bowls, pressure cookers, hand mixers, toaster ovens, air fryers, blenders, vegetable cutters, meat slicers and waffle irons.
Plus, the Amazon Black Friday sale has deals on cookware and kitchen appliances from brands like Rachael Ray, Ayesha Curry Home Collection, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Gotham Steel, Hamilton Beach, Oster and NutriChef.
Of course, Amazon Black Friday offers more than just cookware. Early bird holiday shoppers and bargain hunters will find great sales on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, wallets, home decor items, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, electronics, home decor items, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, home decor and more.
Also, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Karl Lagerfeld, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names you can find deals on at the Amazon Black Friday sale.
With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
If you're shopping for something unique, you can also shop small businesses on Amazon, right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the holiday shopping fun.
Ahead, check out our top picks of cookware and kitchen deals at the Amazon Black Friday sale.
