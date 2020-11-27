There are plenty of discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands at the Amazon Black Friday sale!

From Zoom meetings to socially distanced shindigs, 2020 has been a year of adjusting to a new way of living. After being in quarantine for months, chances are you’ve been cooking more than usual, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing -- especially since the Amazon Black Friday sale has discounts on tons of cookware items and kitchen appliances.

Whether you’re treating yourself or picking up a gift for someone else, Amazon has you covered. Amazon Black Friday serves up a ton of kitchen essentials, including non-stick and stainless steel cookware, enamel cookware, ceramic cookware, kitchen utensils, cast iron pots and pans, frying pans, bread pans, woks, sauce pans, grill pans, skillets, muffin pans, crock pots, knives, baking dishes, draining spoons, soup ladles, spatulas, griddles, mixing bowls, pressure cookers, hand mixers, toaster ovens, air fryers, blenders, vegetable cutters, meat slicers and waffle irons.

Plus, the Amazon Black Friday sale has deals on cookware and kitchen appliances from brands like Rachael Ray, Ayesha Curry Home Collection, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Gotham Steel, Hamilton Beach, Oster and NutriChef.

Of course, Amazon Black Friday offers more than just cookware. Early bird holiday shoppers and bargain hunters will find great sales on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, wallets, home decor items, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, electronics, home decor items, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, home decor and more.

Also, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Karl Lagerfeld, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names you can find deals on at the Amazon Black Friday sale.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

If you're shopping for something unique, you can also shop small businesses on Amazon, right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the holiday shopping fun.

Ahead, check out our top picks of cookware and kitchen deals at the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set Marco Almond Amazon Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set Marco Almond Selena Gomez recently used this dazzling set of rainbow knives on her at-home cooking series, Selena + Chef, on HBO Max. This exact set has been selling out on Amazon; next time it disappears, you can grab it in two other styles -- or this rainbow dupe set from Hampton Forge. REGULARLY $70.99 $63.89 at Amazon

Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine Breville Amazon Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine Breville Breville's BES870XL Barista Express espresso machine is here for your pick-me-up! The coffee bean machine comes in brushed stainless steel and black sesame. REGULARLY $699.95 $599.95 at Amazon

Total Package Air Fryer Oven Yedi Amazon Total Package Air Fryer Oven Yedi There's a reason unique gift ideas like this have been trending. Whether for a family member on your list or for your own kitchen, this Yedi air fryer comes with everything needed for healthier meals: a rotisserie tong and rod, oven rack, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie cage, rotisserie steak cage, mesh basket and trays, oven mitts and even a recipe book. $148.95 at Amazon

Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish Ayesha Curry Amazon Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish Ayesha Curry Have a family member on your list that loves to cook? A cast iron Dutch oven is a versatile cookware essential. This one from Ayesha Curry is a quality buy that doesn't break the bank. Plus, we can't resist the adorable heart-shaped handle. $69.99 at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Amazon Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot This Instant Pot Duo combines the features of a Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer while cooking up to 70% faster. This Instant Pot Duo is on sale for 21% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $99.95 $79 at Amazon

Cucina Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set Rachael Ray Amazon Cucina Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set Rachael Ray This 10-piece bakeware set -- a Rachael Ray gem among Rachael Ray gems -- includes essentials like cookie pans, round cake pans, cake pans, loaf pans and a cupcake pan. $74.79 at Amazon

One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine Mr. Coffee Amazon One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine Mr. Coffee Save 100 bucks on this comprehensive Mr. Coffee coffee maker, which can make a variety of types and sizes of java. REGULARLY $359.99 $241.51 at Amazon

Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5 Amazon The Amazon Smart Oven is a 4-in-1 appliance that serves as your microwave, convection oven, food warmer and air fryer. Its whole vibe is "preset it and forget it" -- the smart oven has 30+ built-in presets and is activated via voice control with Alexa through a compatible Echo device. This bundle includes the Echo Show 5. The Prime Day price will be reflected at checkout. $339.98 at Amazon

Turquoise Gloss Stemless Corkcicle. Amazon Turquoise Gloss Stemless Corkcicle. The Corkcicle. Turquoise Gloss Stemless is the trendy insulated wine tumbler that is a must have for the wine lovers in your life. $19.99 at Amazon

Afriyie Concrete Serving Platter Studio Badge Amazon Afriyie Concrete Serving Platter Studio Badge It's easy to see why Oprah chose this item for her Favorite Things list: These serving platters are handmade from cement and teak, making for a stunning display piece when not in use. Choose from mint (pictured above), indigo and white. $90 at Amazon

Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Amazon Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Available with black or white handles, this pairing and chef's knife set is a collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller and cutlery maker Cangshan. Save 20% on the price below when you click the coupon on Amazon. REGULARLY $299.95 $239.96 at Amazon

Sriracha and Ranch VIP Set Trufflin Amazon Sriracha and Ranch VIP Set Trufflin Oprah is known for her love of truffles. This Trufflin sauce set features sriracha and ranch made with, well, truffle! Don't give another candle this Christmas, this is a perfect gift for the foodie on your list. $47.99 at Amazon

Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart Ultrean Amazon Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart Ultrean If you don't an air fryer yet, now's your chance to score a good one for nearly 40% off. It's available in four colors. REGULARLY $95.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Wine Decanter Le Chateau Amazon Wine Decanter Le Chateau Elevate your wine nights with this gorgeous decanter, made from hand-blown lead-free crystal glass. It also makes a great gift for any wine lover in your life. $49.95 at Amazon

Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron Cuisinart Amazon Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron Cuisinart What's better than a fluffy Belgian waffle? Double the fluffy Belgian waffles! This Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Maker waffle iron comes in a clean silver and will help you flip your way to a perfect breakfast. REGULARLY $185 $99.95 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

230 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon: AirPods, 4K TVs, Fitbit & More

Oprah’s Favorite Things Are Here and All Shoppable on Amazon

Walmart Black Friday 2020: Best 75 Deals We've Found on Apple, Google Nest, 4K TVs, Samsung, Computers & More

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals: Best Sales at Walmart, Amazon, Coach, Nordstrom, Macy's, Target & More

The Best Cookware Lines by Celebrities

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals for the Home at Amazon

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: A Gift Guide for Home Essentials

Best Amazon Device Deals for Black Friday: Kindle, Echo, Ring & More

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Fitness Trackers

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Home Decor

The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Macy's, Wayfair, Home Depot and More

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020: The Fashion Gift Guide

Check Out These Viral Kitchen Gadgets You Saw on TikTok

Best Face Masks for the Holidays to Give and Wear This Season

The Best Fashion Gifts on Amazon -- Savage x Fenty, Ugg and More

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Oprah's Picks of Gifts for Home