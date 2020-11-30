The deals are seriously rolling out at the Amazon Cyber Monday sale even as the Nov. 30 Cyber Monday comes to a close. Shop stunning jewelry pieces that would make great holiday gifts (or a little treat to yourself!). A range of designs from fine jewelry to fashion baubles continue to be on sale at Amazon.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $50, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200. Among these guides, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

In addition, find more discounts on tons of other times including electronics, women’s clothing, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, loungewear, tie dye, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, fitness trackers, designer watches and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Shopping for that special someone or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family members or a coworker? Tons of great gift items are just a click away.

If you don't have a Prime membership yet, sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of the best jewelry deals at the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.

Gold-Filled Initial Ring ByChari Amazon Gold-Filled Initial Ring ByChari Personalized jewelry makes for a great gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace. $60 at Amazon

Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings Tory Burch Amazon Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings Tory Burch These Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings are crafted from plated and polished brassworks. Tory Burch works their signature double 'T' logos into small cut-out studs with decorative edging based on Etruscan jewelry. $79 at Amazon

Round CZ Tennis Bracelet CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane Amazon Round CZ Tennis Bracelet CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane This classic tennis bracelet from CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane is a timeless jewelry piece you'll wear for seasons to come. REGULARLY $98 $78.40 at Amazon

Triplès Hoops Shashi Amazon Triplès Hoops Shashi Layer on multiple silver hoop earrings with this Shashi three-pair set. $68 at Amazon

Jeweled Stitched Heart Earrings Lele Sadoughi Amazon Jeweled Stitched Heart Earrings Lele Sadoughi These fun heart statement earrings by Lele Sadoughi will take any outfit to another level. REGULARLY $145 $101.50 at Amazon

Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace, 18k Gold Plated Gorjana Amazon Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace, 18k Gold Plated Gorjana You'll never want to take off this simple yet chic Gorjana tag necklace. REGULARLY $75 $52.50 at Amazon

Gold-Tone Alphabet Pendant Necklace Kate Spade Amazon Gold-Tone Alphabet Pendant Necklace Kate Spade This Kate Spade alphabet pendant makes a great gift for you or someone special. REGULARLY $58 $34.80 at Amazon

14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring Zoe Chicco Amazon 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring Zoe Chicco A beautiful minimalist gold ring designed by Zoe Chicco, featuring a baguette diamond. $330 at Amazon

Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet Kate Spade Amazon Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet Kate Spade This Kate Spade bangle is perfect to wear with everything. REGULARLY $58 $34.80 at Amazon

Sweetheart Hoops Simone I. Smith Amazon Sweetheart Hoops Simone I. Smith We love heart-shaped anything, so it's safe to say we're obsessed with these chic heart hoop earrings designed by Simone I. Smith. A portion of the proceeds will benefit American Cancer Society. Select the coupon to get 20% off. $179.99 at Amazon

AGS Certified 1/2ct TW Diamond Hoop Earrings Amanda Rose Collection Amazon AGS Certified 1/2ct TW Diamond Hoop Earrings Amanda Rose Collection Because diamonds are a girl's best friend. REGULARLY $277.95 $277.95 at Amazon

Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set VIKI LYNN Amazon Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set VIKI LYNN This elegant pearl necklace make a classic, timeless gift for someone on your holiday shopping list. REGULARLY $94.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace VIKI LYNN Amazon Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace VIKI LYNN This VIKI LYNN necklace is crafted in sterling silver with a Tahitian cultured black pearl pendant. REGULARLY $160 $159.99 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best 230 Deals on AirPods, 4K TVs, Fitbit, Roku, Apple Watch and So Much More

Walmart Cyber Monday Deals 2020 -- The Best 60 Sales We've Found

Oprah’s Favorite Things Are Here and All Shoppable on Amazon

Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals From Amazon, Walmart, Macy's & More

Best Cyber Monday Deals on Designer Watches at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Deals Under $200

Best Amazon Device Deals for Cyber Monday: Kindle, Echo, Ring & More

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020: The Fashion Gift Guide

Best Cyber Monday Deals on Fitness Trackers

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Under $50

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals for Beauty Lovers -- OPI, Tarte, Nanette Lapore & More

The Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

Best Cyber Monday Deals at Nordstrom -- UGG, Nike, Adidas and More

Best Lululemon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals

Holiday Gift Guide for Fashion Lovers -- Savage x Fenty, UGG and More