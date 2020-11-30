Shopping

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Jewelry -- Diamonds, Pearls and More

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Amazon Black Friday 2020 Best Jewelry Deals
Georgie Hunter / Getty Images

The deals are seriously rolling out at the Amazon Cyber Monday sale even as the Nov. 30 Cyber Monday comes to a close. Shop stunning jewelry pieces that would make great holiday gifts (or a little treat to yourself!). A range of designs from fine jewelry to fashion baubles continue to be on sale at Amazon. 

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $10, gifts under $30gifts under $50gifts under $100 and gifts under $200. Among these guides, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

In addition, find more discounts on tons of other times including electronics, women’s clothing, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, loungewear, tie dye, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, fitness trackers, designer watches and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Shopping for that special someone or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family members or a coworker? Tons of great gift items are just a click away.

If you don't have a Prime membership yet, sign up for a 30-day free trial

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of the best jewelry deals at the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. 

Gold-Filled Initial Ring
ByChari
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
Amazon
Gold-Filled Initial Ring
ByChari
Personalized jewelry makes for a great gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace.
Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings
Amazon
Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings
Tory Burch
These Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings are crafted from plated and polished brassworks. Tory Burch works their signature double 'T' logos into small cut-out studs with decorative edging based on Etruscan jewelry. 
Round CZ Tennis Bracelet
CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane
CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane Tennis Bracelet
Amazon
Round CZ Tennis Bracelet
CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane
This classic tennis bracelet from CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane is a timeless jewelry piece you'll wear for seasons to come. 
REGULARLY $98
Triplès Hoops
Shashi
Shashi Triplès Hoops
Amazon
Triplès Hoops
Shashi
Layer on multiple silver hoop earrings with this Shashi three-pair set. 
Jeweled Stitched Heart Earrings
Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi Heart Earrings
Amazon
Jeweled Stitched Heart Earrings
Lele Sadoughi
These fun heart statement earrings by Lele Sadoughi will take any outfit to another level. 
REGULARLY $145
Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace, 18k Gold Plated
Gorjana
Gorjana Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace, 18k Gold Plated
Amazon
Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace, 18k Gold Plated
Gorjana
You'll never want to take off this simple yet chic Gorjana tag necklace. 
REGULARLY $75
Gold-Tone Alphabet Pendant Necklace
Kate Spade
Kate Spade New York Gold-Tone Alphabet Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Gold-Tone Alphabet Pendant Necklace
Kate Spade
This Kate Spade alphabet pendant makes a great gift for you or someone special.
REGULARLY $58
14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring
Zoe Chicco
Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring
Amazon
14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring
Zoe Chicco
A beautiful minimalist gold ring designed by Zoe Chicco, featuring a baguette diamond. 
Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
Kate Spade
Kate Spade New York Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
Amazon
Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
Kate Spade
This Kate Spade bangle is perfect to wear with everything.
REGULARLY $58
Sweetheart Hoops
Simone I. Smith
Simone I. Smith Sweetheart Hoops
Amazon
Sweetheart Hoops
Simone I. Smith
We love heart-shaped anything, so it's safe to say we're obsessed with these chic heart hoop earrings designed by Simone I. Smith. A portion of the proceeds will benefit American Cancer Society. Select the coupon to get 20% off. 
AGS Certified 1/2ct TW Diamond Hoop Earrings
Amanda Rose Collection
AGS Certified 1/2ct TW Diamond Hoop Earrings
Amazon
AGS Certified 1/2ct TW Diamond Hoop Earrings
Amanda Rose Collection
Because diamonds are a girl's best friend.
REGULARLY $277.95
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
VIKI LYNN
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
Amazon
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
VIKI LYNN
This elegant pearl necklace make a classic, timeless gift for someone on your holiday shopping list.
REGULARLY $94.99
Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace
VIKI LYNN
VIKI LYNN Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace
VIKI LYNN
This VIKI LYNN necklace is crafted in sterling silver with a Tahitian cultured black pearl pendant.
REGULARLY $160

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best 230 Deals on AirPods, 4K TVs, Fitbit, Roku, Apple Watch and So Much More

Walmart Cyber Monday Deals 2020 -- The Best 60 Sales We've Found

Oprah’s Favorite Things Are Here and All Shoppable on Amazon

Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals From Amazon, Walmart, Macy's & More

Best Cyber Monday Deals on Designer Watches at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Deals Under $200

Best Amazon Device Deals for Cyber Monday: Kindle, Echo, Ring & More

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020: The Fashion Gift Guide

Best Cyber Monday Deals on Fitness Trackers

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Under $50

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals for Beauty Lovers -- OPI, Tarte, Nanette Lapore & More

The Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

Best Cyber Monday Deals at Nordstrom -- UGG, Nike, Adidas and More

Best Lululemon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals

Holiday Gift Guide for Fashion Lovers -- Savage x Fenty, UGG and More

 