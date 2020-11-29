Shopping

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: The Best Deals on Kitchen Appliances and Cookware

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Amazon Black Friday 2020 Kitchen and Cookware
There are plenty of discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands at the Amazon Cyber Monday sale! 

From Zoom meetings to socially distanced shindigs, 2020 has been a year of adjusting to a new way of living. After being in quarantine for months, chances are you’ve been cooking more than usual, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing -- especially since the Amazon Cyber Mondaysale has discounts on tons of cookware items and kitchen appliances

Whether you’re treating yourself or picking up a gift for someone else, Amazon has you covered. Amazon Cyber Monday serves up a ton of kitchen essentials, including non-stick and stainless steel cookware, enamel cookware, ceramic cookware, kitchen utensils, cast iron pots and pans, frying pans, bread pans, woks, sauce pans, grill pans, skillets, muffin pans, crock pots, knives, baking dishes, draining spoons, soup ladles, spatulas, griddles, mixing bowls, pressure cookers, hand mixers, toaster ovens, air fryers, blenders, vegetable cutters, meat slicers and waffle irons.

Plus, the Amazon Cyber Monday sale has deals on cookware and kitchen appliances from brands like Rachael Ray, Ayesha Curry Home Collection, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Gotham Steel, Hamilton Beach, Oster and NutriChef. 

Of course, Amazon Cyber Monday offers more than just cookware. Early bird holiday shoppers and bargain hunters will find great sales on electronics, home decor items, women’s clothing, travel gear, designer handbagscamping gear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, jewelry, loungewear, tie dyekids shoes, leggings, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, winter jackets, athleisurewatches, luggage, fitness trackers and more.

Also, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Karl Lagerfeld, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American ApparelUggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin KleinAlo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names you can find deals on at the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. 

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

If you're shopping for something unique, you can also shop small businesses on Amazon, right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the holiday shopping fun. 

Ahead, check out our top picks of cookware and kitchen deals at the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. 

Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
Marco Almond
Marco Almond Knives
Amazon
Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
Marco Almond
Selena Gomez recently used this dazzling set of rainbow knives on her at-home cooking series, Selena + Chef, on HBO Max. This exact set has been selling out on Amazon; next time it disappears, you can grab it in two other styles -- or this rainbow dupe set from Hampton Forge. 
REGULARLY $70.99
Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville
Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine, Brushed Stainless Steel
Amazon
Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville
Breville's BES870XL Barista Express espresso machine is here for your pick-me-up! The coffee bean machine comes in brushed stainless steel and black sesame.
REGULARLY $699.95
Total Package Air Fryer Oven
Yedi
Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
Total Package Air Fryer Oven
Yedi
There's a reason unique gift ideas like this have been trending. Whether for a family member on your list or for your own kitchen, this Yedi air fryer comes with everything needed for healthier meals: a rotisserie tong and rod, oven rack, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie cage, rotisserie steak cage, mesh basket and trays, oven mitts and even a recipe book.
Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish
Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish.jpg
Amazon
Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish
Ayesha Curry
Have a family member on your list that loves to cook? A cast iron Dutch oven is a versatile cookware essential. This one from Ayesha Curry is a quality buy that doesn't break the bank. Plus, we can't resist the adorable heart-shaped handle.
Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 12 Piece
Rachael Ray
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 12 Piece
Amazon
Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 12 Piece
Rachael Ray
We're particularly in love with this set in the cheerful lavender shade. 
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot
This Instant Pot Duo combines the features of a Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer while cooking up to 70% faster. This Instant Pot Duo is on sale for 21% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $99.95
Cucina Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set
Rachael Ray
Cucina Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set
Amazon
Cucina Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set
Rachael Ray
This 10-piece bakeware set -- a Rachael Ray gem among Rachael Ray gems -- includes essentials like cookie pans, round cake pans, cake pans, loaf pans and a cupcake pan.
One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine
Mr. Coffee
Mr. Coffee One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine
Amazon
One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine
Mr. Coffee
Save 100 bucks on this comprehensive Mr. Coffee coffee maker, which can make a variety of types and sizes of java.
REGULARLY $359.99
Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5
Amazon
Amazon Smart Oven, a Certified for Humans device – plus Echo Show 5
Amazon
Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5
Amazon
The Amazon Smart Oven is a 4-in-1 appliance that serves as your microwave, convection oven, food warmer and air fryer. Its whole vibe is "preset it and forget it" -- the smart oven has 30+ built-in presets and is activated via voice control with Alexa through a compatible Echo device. This bundle includes the Echo Show 5. The Prime Day price will be reflected at checkout.
Turquoise Gloss Stemless
Corkcicle.
Corkcicle Turquoise Gloss Stemless
Amazon
Turquoise Gloss Stemless
Corkcicle.
The Corkcicle. Turquoise Gloss Stemless is the trendy insulated wine tumbler that is a must have for the wine lovers in your life.
Afriyie Concrete Serving Platter
Studio Badge
Studio Badge Afriyie Concrete Serving Platter
Amazon
Afriyie Concrete Serving Platter
Studio Badge
It's easy to see why Oprah chose this item for her Favorite Things list: These serving platters are handmade from cement and teak, making for a stunning display piece when not in use. Choose from mint (pictured above), indigo and white.
Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Bloc
Amazon
Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection
Available with black or white handles, this pairing and chef's knife set is a collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller and cutlery maker Cangshan. Save 20% on the price below when you click the coupon on Amazon.
REGULARLY $299.95
Sriracha and Ranch VIP Set
Trufflin
Trufflin Sriracha & Ranch VIP Set
Amazon
Sriracha and Ranch VIP Set
Trufflin
Oprah is known for her love of truffles. This Trufflin sauce set features sriracha and ranch made with, well, truffle! Don't give another candle this Christmas, this is a perfect gift for the foodie on your list.
Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart
Ultrean
Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart
Amazon
Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart
Ultrean
If you don't an air fryer yet, now's your chance to score a good one for nearly 40% off. It's available in four colors.
REGULARLY $95.99
Wine Decanter
Le Chateau
Le Chateau Wine Decanter
Amazon
Wine Decanter
Le Chateau
Elevate your wine nights with this gorgeous decanter, made from hand-blown lead-free crystal glass. It also makes a great gift for any wine lover in your life.
Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron
Cuisinart
Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron, Silver
Amazon
Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron
Cuisinart
What's better than a fluffy Belgian waffle? Double the fluffy Belgian waffles! This Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Maker waffle iron comes in a clean silver and will help you flip your way to a perfect breakfast.  
REGULARLY $185

 

