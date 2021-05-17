Amazon is doling out deals -- if you want to go all-in with home improvement with your spring cleaning you can deck out your space with an Amazon device or two. From a small smart speaker or an Amazon smart home ecosystem, we found the best Amazon devices you need in your home with Amazon deals.

At this Amazon sale, score major deals on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, the Fire tablet, the best-selling Echo Dot and more must-have Amazon gear with Amazon deals. But the deals don't end with a smart device. The online retailer is also offering huge markdowns on everything from designer luggage (like Tumi and Samsonite), sneakers, Calvin Klein underwear, Kate Spade must-haves, designer footwear, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer and fine jewelry, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, best-selling beauty products, and tons more.

Blink Mini Amazon Blink Mini This Blink Mini is a plug-in security camera with motion detection that allows you to see, speak and hear people and pets within your home. $35 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit Amazon Ring Alarm 8-piece kit The Ring Alarm 8-piece kit is home security system with optional 24/7 professional monitoring which works with Alexa. $200 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $259) Buy Now

Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. $70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen Amazon ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen Reduce wasted energy and save money with the ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat. It intelligently heats or cools your home and balances the interior climate for comfort. $152 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $169) Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime This bundle includes Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Ring Chime with 1080p HD wired video doorbell with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, standard 2.4 GHz connectivity and customizable privacy settings. $80 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Ring Indoor Cam Amazon Ring Indoor Cam Ring devices are some of the more popular home security cameras among Amazon shoppers. The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact plug-in HD security camera with two-way talk availability. This camera also works with any Alexa device. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube Doesn't your mom deserve the fastest, most powerful Amazon device available? Shop now to get the Fire TV Cube on sale. $120 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi System Amazon Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi System With this eero Mesh WiFi system 3-pack, ditch your home router and score WiFi coverage for all your devices including smart lights, a smart lock and any voice assistant, including your Google assistant. $199 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite If you're starting to think about summer reading, the Kindle Paperwhite is still one of the best ways to read an ebook. Plus, when travel starts up again, it will make traveling with more than one book super convenient. You can also save on the Kindle Kids Edition, now just $110. $95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. $110 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Amazon Echo Studio Amazon Amazon Echo Studio This Echo speaker with powerful sound and voice control has built-in Alexa. The voice command feature allows you can play music, read the news and answer questions. $200 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Amazon Fire TV Recast Amazon Amazon Fire TV Recast Upgrade your television with the Fire TV Recast -- a DVR that lets you record your two shows at once and stores up to 75 hours of HD programming. $230 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Ring Floodlight Camera Amazon Ring Floodlight Camera Monitor your home with the motion-activated Ring security cam with floodlights. The lights turn into smart lights when connected with your Alexa app. $180 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation The tough part about buying the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is deciding which color to get: pink, blue or purple. Buy two, save 24%, while supplies last. $140 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Kit Amazon Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Kit Buy the all-new wireless, battery-powered Blink outdoor security camera in bulk with this three-piece set. $250 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display This Amazon Fire HD tablet has all-day battery life -- up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music. $90 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa Amazon Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet. You can schedule lights, fans and appliances to turn on and off automatically or control them remotely when you’re away. $15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition This Amazon Echo device is one of the cutest smart home devices available. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) This smart speaker is the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. It features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition Amazon Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV with built-in Amazon Fire was one of the best selling products on Prime Day last year. $160 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200) Buy Now

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet If you've been thinking about getting a Fire tablet, working is as fun as playing on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet. $150 AT AMAZON Buy Now

