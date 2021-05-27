Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals: Best Gifts for Beauty Lovers -- Tarte, Nanette Lepore & More
Summer is almost here, and it's time for a beauty product update! If there's someone in your life who loves a good beauty foundation or eyeshadow palette, there are dozens of discounts you can find with Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals. From the best skincare product for oily skin to bath bombs, you can find a deal on something a beauty lover needs.
Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all of your loved ones with an entire section dedicated to gift guides for everyone. This guide is brimming with unique gift ideas for the makeup lover in your life and items for your own makeup and skincare collections.
From makeup brush sets to skincare products to haircare to fragrance to personal care, no beauty category is left out of the Amazon Beauty Gift Guide -- they even have some great grooming options for men. Whether it's a markdown on eyeliner or an exclusive eyeshadow palette, there are loads of unique Mother's Day gifts that will bring mom joy.
Beyond beauty, you can also find deep discounts on electronics like an Apple ipad, Apple Airpods, a smart speaker or kindle e reader, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, sweaters, sleepwear, designer dresses, leggings, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.
If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.
Shop the entire Amazon Beauty Gift Guide and see ET Style's picks below.
