Check out ET Style's selection of the best travel gear with Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals.

5 Pack-CDC Vaccination Card Protector Amazon 5 Pack-CDC Vaccination Card Protector You never know when you're going to need proof of your Covid vaccination. If you have it on you when you travel, make sure it's protected with this pack of vaccination card carriers. $9 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Hanes Women's Jersey Short Amazon Hanes Women's Jersey Short Whether you're taking road trips, flying across the country or lounging by the pool, these Hanes Women's Jersey Shorts guaranteed travel comfort. They're also an Amazon best seller. $7 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Henkelion Pet Carrier Amazon Henkelion Pet Carrier If you want to bring your pet on vacation this year, make sure they're comfortable. This pet carrier is airline-approved and washable. $24 AT AMAZON Buy Now

CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack Amazon CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack The 50-ounce CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this Camelbak alone for a run or underneath your backpack if you're out hiking. $50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock Amazon ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a two-person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two. $52 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) BUY NOW

Verifygear 32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment Amazon Verifygear 32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment This is a complete survival kit to keep you stay safe and attract help if you get lost, get caught in bad weather or have another emergency. It includes 32 different items, including a raincoat, a flashlight, a multi-tool, fishing line and a bunch of other items that will help you in an emergency during your outdoor adventure. $36 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Coleman Beach Shade Shelter Amazon Coleman Beach Shade Shelter Whether it's a trip to the beach or watching a sporting game, you can stay cool and safe from the sun with this Coleman canopy. $52 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

YETI Tundra 75 Cooler Amazon YETI Tundra 75 Cooler YETI is known to be the outdoorsman's best friend. Whether you're headed into the woods for the weekend or hitting the road for a few days, the YETI Tundra 75 Cooler will keep your food and drinks fresh, making it essential camping gear. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost insulation for unmatched ice retention, no-sweat design to eliminate condensation and bearfoot non-slip feet. This YETI cooler outperforms the average cooler and this one can be yours for $250 off the regular price. $450 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $700) BUY NOW

Coleman LED Lantern Amazon Coleman LED Lantern A good lantern is essential camping gear for outdoor enthusiasts. This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours. $48 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Intex Challenger Inflatable Kayak Amazon Intex Challenger Inflatable Kayak This Intex Challenger Inflatable Kayak comes in a 1-person and 2-person kayak variety. This inflatable kayak is $62 off the retail price, while supplies last. $174 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $260) Buy Now

SterlingPro Coffee Maker French Press Amazon SterlingPro Coffee Maker French Press This Coffee Maker French Press, made with stainless steel and heat-resistant glass, is the perfect coffee maker to take on your outdoor adventure for a good cup of joe when you need it. $21 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $26) Buy Now

Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag Amazon Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag If you're into winter camping in addition to summer camping, this Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag is the right gear for you. It will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit. $55 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack Amazon Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack This Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack can carry all of your travel essentials whether you're going on road trips or traveling internationally. It's also one of the highest rated travel backpacks on Amazon. $92 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

