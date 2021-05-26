Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals on Designer Dresses

Summer is almost here and there's no better time to trade in your tired loungewear and sweatpants for a few summer dresses. Right now, you can find loads of discounts on all types and styles of designer dresses we love from Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals for the warm weather ahead. We rounded up some of our favorites at incredible savings to pass along to you.

Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals event features top women's summer fashion brands at a deep discount like Self Portrait, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo, WAYF, Norma Kamali, Free People, and Theory. You can save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a comfy work from home outfit, new clothes at the right price are in your future. You can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for deep discounts on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.

Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes! Amazon has the perfect dress for you -- along with hundreds more options and seasonally relevant deals from your favorite brands at this sale event. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

If you're looking for more than dresses, you're in luck. We're seeing even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including electronics like Apple Airpods, travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, jean shorts, leggings, kitchen appliances, chinos, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, tank tops, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.

Ahead, shop our picks of designer dress discounts from Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals event.

Eileen Fisher Womens Sleeveless Casual Dress Amazon Eileen Fisher Womens Sleeveless Casual Dress If easy is your priority this year, it doesn't get easier than a pullover jersey-knit dress from Eileen Fisher -- and they go perfectly with white sneakers. Shop now to get this dress for $117 off the original price. $35 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $158) Buy Now

Free People Laced Up Mini Dress Amazon Free People Laced Up Mini Dress This short and sassy frock from Free People is cute as a dress but it's just as adorable worn over a pair of jeans. Shop now to get as much as $100 off the original price. $18 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128) Buy Now

Norma Kamali Diana Gown Amazon Norma Kamali Diana Gown A versatile and elegant Norma Kamali gown inspired by classic Grecian styling. This dress is available in ivory (pictured), black, and plum. $135 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $219) Buy Now

