Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals on Home Decor

Summer is almost here and after months of quarantine, our living (and work) spaces are well worn, to say the least. But now it's time to refine our home environment for summer. The good news: Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals event is cranking out discounts to help you perk up your home. Whether you like rustic decor or you want to incorporate cozy textures into your dining room, there are tons of deals to dazzle a bare wall, create a farmhouse style bathroom or transform your backyard into a relaxing oasis for summer.

In addition to home decor, Amazon has deep discounts on electronics, women's clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids and baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, and more.

To get the most out of these major markdowns, we dug through mounds of discounts to find the best home decor deals available. See our picks below, and check back with ET Style for more sale items!

Haton Side Table Amazon Haton Side Table This accent table goes well next to a sofa or chair as a functional piece of decor that won't clutter your living room -- you can even use it to display other decor items. This table is an Amazon's Choice product among thousands of home furnishings the site. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $94) Buy Now

SimpleHouseware 2 Tier Sliding Cabinet Basket Amazon SimpleHouseware 2 Tier Sliding Cabinet Basket Put an end to the clutter in your kitchen cabinets for a fresh look for summer. This sliding cabinet basket organizer can keep things contained and tidy. This Amazon #1 Best Seller is on sale for 20% off, while supplies last. $23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Felt Letter Board Amazon Felt Letter Board If farmhouse decor is your theme, make a statement with this felt letter board. Whether you're posting feel-good messages to delight the family or you want to use it to caption your photos, this board is a great addition to your home accessories to brighten your day. It's also an Amazon's Choice product. $24 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $29) Buy Now

Sauder North Avenue Desk Amazon Sauder North Avenue Desk A desk that also comes with shelves for storage. It comes in an oak finish and you don't need to be a DIY expert to assemble it. $86 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

DEWEL 4 Shelf Bookshelf Amazon DEWEL 4 Shelf Bookshelf This Dewel Four Shelf Bookshelf is the perfect size to hold all of your books and home decor. Grab it on sale, while supplies last! $118 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Gbtroo Rustic Wall Sconces Amazon Gbtroo Rustic Wall Sconces This set of two rustic wall sconces subtly light up a room while adding a touch of farmhouse style. Get them now for 38% off the regular price. $23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $37) Buy Now

Hanging Wooden Shelves Amazon Hanging Wooden Shelves Make any room more homey with these hanging shelves. The shelves are handcrafted with reclaimed wood and hang from the ceiling with macrame cotton ropes. $20 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

La Bellefee Tealight Cactus Candles Amazon La Bellefee Tealight Cactus Candles Brighten any corner of your home with these handmade cactus tea lights. During the day, it's a desert scene, and when the sun goes down these little succulents provide the mood lighting. The tea lights come in metal candleholders and each candle burns for about three hours. $8 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15) Buy Now

MAXROCK Moon Phase Mirror Set Amazon MAXROCK Moon Phase Mirror Set Brighten a bare wall with this elegant moon phase mirror set. You can easily mix and match the shapes to create your own designs with adhesive pads for minimal damage. $25 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $36) Buy Now

GooBloo Extra Large Woven Storage Baskets Amazon GooBloo Extra Large Woven Storage Baskets Make organizing part of your home decor with these stylish oversized storage baskets. Whether it's throw pillows in the living room or you need an elegant way to conceal toys in the living room, these baskets add a touch of class to your home. $33 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Stonebriar Vintage Coastal Wall Clock Amazon Stonebriar Vintage Coastal Wall Clock This rustic wall clock gives a home the relaxed and warm feeling of an old farmhouse. It features a vintage face with worn painted wood lightly distressed black numbers. $20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

Taococo Geometrical Weave Sofa Cover Amazon Taococo Geometrical Weave Sofa Cover If your couch has gotten a little too much love during quarantine, a slipcover might be in order. This couch cover is a cotton-polyester blend and comes in six colors. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Smyrna Original Turkish Throw Blanket Amazon Smyrna Original Turkish Throw Blanket You don't have to be an interior designer to make your living space visually stunning. This throw blanket adds a touch of class while keeping cozy in a way that other home accents can't. $24 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy now

Rugshop Modern Designer Area Rug Amazon Rugshop Modern Designer Area Rug Breathe new life into a tired room with a designer area rug. A rug with a splash of color can change the entire room. Shop now to get it for $170 the regular price. $92 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

