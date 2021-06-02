Amazon Prime Day is almost here! Amazon announced today their epic shopping event will take place on June 21 & June 22. Ahead of the the big day, Amazon released a few Early Prime Day Deals on Fire TVs, Amazon Devices and more! If you want to go all-in with home improvement, you can deck out your space with an Amazon device or two. Shop now before the deals are no longer available. From a small smart speaker or an Amazon smart home ecosystem, we found the best Amazon devices you need in your home at Amazon's Early Prime Day Sale. Save up to 30% off on select Amazon Devices.

With this Amazon Early Prime Day sale, you're able to score deep discounts on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, the Fire tablet, the best-selling Echo Dot and more must-have Amazon gear with Amazon deals. But the deals don't end with a smart device. The online retailer is also still offering huge markdowns on everything from smart TV deals and designer luggage, sneakers, Calvin Klein underwear, Kate Spade must-haves, designer footwear, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer and fine jewelry, outdoor furniture, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, best-selling beauty products, and tons more.

In the past, asking Alexa would've scored you exclusive Amazon Prime Day Deals. So here's a prime day tip, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals at Amazon's huge day. With no secret password, Alexa can grant you early access to huge deals this Prime Day. Don't forget to turn your notifications on!

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items and get $10 credit when you spend $40 on the Amazon Prime Day eGift card or Mini Prime Envelope.

Shop ET Style's top picks of the best Amazon devices at Amazon below.

Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi System Amazon Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi System With this eero Mesh WiFi system 3-pack, ditch your home router and score WiFi coverage for all your devices including smart lights, a smart lock and any voice assistant, including your Google assistant. $169 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $199) Buy Now

Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube Doesn't your mom deserve the fastest, most powerful Amazon device available? Shop now to get the Fire TV Cube on sale. $100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. $50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Ring Indoor Cam Amazon Ring Indoor Cam Ring devices are some of the more popular home security cameras among Amazon shoppers. The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact plug-in HD security camera with two-way talk availability. This camera also works with any Alexa device. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Blink Mini Amazon Blink Mini This Blink Mini is a plug-in security camera with motion detection that allows you to see, speak and hear people and pets within your home. $35 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite If you're starting to think about summer reading, the Kindle Paperwhite is still one of the best ways to read an ebook. Plus, when travel starts up again, it will make traveling with more than one book super convenient. $130 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) This smart speaker is the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. It features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. $45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Amazon Echo Studio Amazon Amazon Echo Studio This Echo speaker with powerful sound and voice control has built-in Alexa. The voice command feature allows you can play music, read the news and answer questions. $200 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Amazon Fire TV Recast Amazon Amazon Fire TV Recast Upgrade your television with the Fire TV Recast -- a DVR that lets you record your two shows at once and stores up to 75 hours of HD programming. $230 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Ring Floodlight Camera Amazon Ring Floodlight Camera Monitor your home with the motion-activated Ring security cam with floodlights. The lights turn into smart lights when connected with your Alexa app. $154 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

