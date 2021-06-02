Amazon Early Prime Day Deals: Best Deals on Amazon Devices -- Kindle, Echo, Ring, Fire TV, Blink & More
Amazon Prime Day is almost here! Amazon announced today their epic shopping event will take place on June 21 & June 22. Ahead of the the big day, Amazon released a few Early Prime Day Deals on Fire TVs, Amazon Devices and more! If you want to go all-in with home improvement, you can deck out your space with an Amazon device or two. Shop now before the deals are no longer available. From a small smart speaker or an Amazon smart home ecosystem, we found the best Amazon devices you need in your home at Amazon's Early Prime Day Sale. Save up to 30% off on select Amazon Devices.
With this Amazon Early Prime Day sale, you're able to score deep discounts on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, the Fire tablet, the best-selling Echo Dot and more must-have Amazon gear with Amazon deals. But the deals don't end with a smart device. The online retailer is also still offering huge markdowns on everything from smart TV deals and designer luggage, sneakers, Calvin Klein underwear, Kate Spade must-haves, designer footwear, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer and fine jewelry, outdoor furniture, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, best-selling beauty products, and tons more.
In the past, asking Alexa would've scored you exclusive Amazon Prime Day Deals. So here's a prime day tip, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals at Amazon's huge day. With no secret password, Alexa can grant you early access to huge deals this Prime Day. Don't forget to turn your notifications on!
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items and get $10 credit when you spend $40 on the Amazon Prime Day eGift card or Mini Prime Envelope.
Shop ET Style's top picks of the best Amazon devices at Amazon below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Prime Day 2021 Will Take Place June 21-22
Amazon Memorial Day Deals Still Available on Designer Sunglasses
Amazon Memorial Day Deals Still Available on Sandals
265 Amazon Memorial Day Deals Still Available: Kate Spade, Apple, CHI, Adidas, Ray-Ban, Gucci, Fitbit & More
All The Best Furniture Sales to Shop for Memorial Day 2021
Amazon Memorial Day Sale: Best Travel Gear
50 Memorial Day 2021 Sales to Shop This Weekend
Amazon Prime Day 2021: What You Need to Know
Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals for the Home on Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More
Walmart's Memorial Day Sale: Smart TVs, Apple, Patio Furniture & More
Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon
The Best Camping Gear for Summer
The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More
J. Crew Is Having A Major Sale on Summer Picks
23 Best Beauty Tools for Skin & Hair in 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More