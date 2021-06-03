Shopping

Amazon Early Prime Day Deals on Designer Dresses

By ETonline Staff
Summer is almost here and there's no better time to trade in your tired loungewear and sweatpants for a few summer dresses. Right now, you can find loads of discounts on all types and styles of designer dresses we love from Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals for the warm weather ahead. We rounded up some of our favorites at incredible savings to pass along to you.

Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals event features top women's summer fashion brands at a deep discount like Self Portrait, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo, WAYF, Norma Kamali, Free People, and Theory. You can save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a comfy work from home outfit, new clothes at the right price are in your future. You can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for deep discounts on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.

Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes! Amazon has the perfect dress for you -- along with hundreds more options and seasonally relevant deals from your favorite brands at this sale event. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

If you're looking for more than dresses, you're in luck. We're seeing even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including electronics like Apple Airpods, travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, jean shorts, leggings, kitchen appliances, chinos, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, tank tops, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.

Ahead, shop our picks of designer dress discounts from Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals event. 

Free People Fake Love Animal Print Gathered Sleeveless Mini Dress
Free People Fake Love Animal Print Gathered Sleeveless Mini Dress
Amazon
Free People Fake Love Animal Print Gathered Sleeveless Mini Dress
A dress you can throw and go -- and still look good? Yes, please! 
$71 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128)
Betsey Johnson Tank Mini Dress with Polka Dot Mesh Flounce
Betsey Johnson Women's Tank Mini Dress with Polka Dot Mesh Flounce
Amazon
Betsey Johnson Tank Mini Dress with Polka Dot Mesh Flounce
Be prepare for summer gatherings in this cute dress from Betsey Johnson. 
$30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $118)
Lark & Ro Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress
Lark & Ro Women's Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress
Amazon
Lark & Ro Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress
Meet your new favorite summer dress from Lark & Ro. The classic wrap with cap sleeves is casual enough for every day wear and classy enough to wear to a wedding. 
$27 AND UP AT AMAZON
Jessica Simpson Women's Plus Size Shay Ruffle Trim Wrap Dress
Jessica Simpson Women's Plus Size Shay Ruffle Trim Wrap Dress
Amazon
Jessica Simpson Women's Plus Size Shay Ruffle Trim Wrap Dress
This dress is cute enough to wear out in the sunshine and comfy enough to work from home in.
$53 AND UP AT AMAZON
Billabong Women's Wrap Front Midi Length Dress
Billabong Women's Wrap Front Midi Length Dress
Amazon
Billabong Women's Wrap Front Midi Length Dress
$58 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
For Love & Lemons Maxi Dress
For Love & Lemons Women's Maxi
Amazon
For Love & Lemons Maxi Dress
Floral chiffon with a plunging neckline makes this For Love & Lemons maxi ultra-sexy. Shop now to get it for 42% off the original price, while supplies last. 
$224 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $306)
Nautica Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Nautica Women's Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Amazon
Nautica Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Get ready for summer -- or tennis practice -- with this adorably sporty Nautica polo dress. This Nautica Polo Dress comes in five other colors.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Chiffon Midi Dress
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Chiffon Midi Dress
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Chiffon Midi Dress
You can't beat the price on this adorable midi dress from Tommy Hilfiger. 
$12 AND UP AT AMAZON
4SI3NNA Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress
4SI3NNA Women's Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress
Amazon
4SI3NNA Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress
Slather on some self-tanner (if that's your thing) and toss on this chic midi dress. 
$19 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $115)
Tommy Hilfiger Smock Waist Fit and Flare Dress
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Smock Waist Fit and Flare Dress
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Smock Waist Fit and Flare Dress
Dress up in this ultra-comfortable floral dress from Tommy Hilfiger. Shop now to get it for much as 70% off the original price. 
$31 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Sam Edelman Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress
Sam Edelman Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress
Amazon
Sam Edelman Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress
Pair this floral print dress with booties for the perfect weekend look. Shop now to get it for more than $100 off the original price. 
$65 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $148)

