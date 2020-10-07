Amazon Fall Sale: $25 Tanya Taylor Headbands

If you want to join the headband trend, but can’t justify spending almost $100 on a cute one, the Amazon Big Fall Sale is here to save the day.

The Amazon Big Fall Sale 2020 event already offers up great discounts on hot brands and now the online retailer has the Tanya Taylor Ruched Headband up for grabs with a whopping $70 slashed off its price.

The funky black leopard green piece is on sale for just $25, down from $95, as part of the Amazon Fall Sale 2020. But you’ll have to be quick as the best-seller is running out of stock rapidly.

From scrunchies and clips to headbands,throwback hair accessories from the '80s and '90s have been making a comeback in recent months, with celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Lupita Nyong'o and Alexa Chung jumping on the bandwagon. Even royal Kate Middleton has joined the trend!

This colorful accessory doubles up the throwback style as not only is it a headband but its ruched detailing gives it a scrunchie look. If the heavily discounted black option isn’t your thing, Amazon also has pink floral and navy floral with colorful accents, also for $25. The range is also part of the Vogue x Amazon Fashion initiative to help support A Common Thread and the American fashion industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Amazon Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out the headband now!

Ruched Headband Tanya Taylor Amazon/Tanya Taylor Ruched Headband Tanya Taylor The black headband has been slashed by $75 and sales help benefit the American fashion industry during the coronavirus pandemic. REGULARLY $95 $25 at Amazon

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Labor Day Sales 2020 -- Fashion, Beauty and Home Deals

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals

Nasty Gal Sale: Take 50-80% Off Sitewide

Amazon Fall Sale: Save Up to 60% Off Designer and Fine Jewelry

The Best Pearl Jewelry From Shopbop, Kate Spade, BaubleBar and More

Kendall Jenner Wears This $32 Crop Top on Repeat -- Shop It Now!

Score the $10 Walmart Jeans Stylish Girls Are DIY-ing on TikTok

Tia Mowry x Etsy Home Collection: Shop Coasters, Candles and More

Kate Spade Sale: Enjoy an Extra 40% Off Already Reduced Purses & More

Missguided Sale: 50% Off Sitewide + Extra 15% Off Back To College

43 Under-$50 Designer Clothing and Shoe Deals at the Amazon Sale

Lauren Conrad x Amazon: Artisan Goods at 'The Little Market' at Amazon