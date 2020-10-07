Shopping

Amazon Fall Sale: Save Up to 40% on Adidas Apparel

By ETonline Staff
adidas sale
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Shop these big deals on Adidas clothing, accessories and footwear for the whole family with Amazon's Fall Sale event! This is your chance to save up to 40% off on Adidas. No promo code is needed.

Get deep discounts on popular Adidas running shoe styles, three-stripe track pants, workout tees, sports bras, socks and so many more options from the brand. You're sure to find essential items and something new to wear for your at-home workouts, the gym or when you're out and about. 

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidasAmerican ApparelUggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50jewelryloungeweartie dye and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Shop Adidas deals on the Amazon Big Fall Sale. 

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks for the Amazon Big Fall Sale featuring Adidas. 

Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Amazon
Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Adidas

These Adidas stylish basketball shoes with rubber outsole are 50% off, while supplies last at the Amazon Big Fall Sale.

REGULARLY $100

Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Amazon
Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Adidas

Get these kids' Adidas Ultra Boost shoe for your little one for 41% off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $90

Mavia X Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe
Amazon
Mavia X Running Shoe
Adidas

The Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe is a trendy knit Adidas sneaker which is now priced at 30% off the retail price, while supplies last. 

REGULARLY $80

Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker
Adidas
Women's Superstar Sneaker
Amazon
Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker
Adidas
REGULARLY $80

Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas
Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Amazon
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas

This medium support, compression fit sports bra is 23% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $30

Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Amazon
Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
Adidas

These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle, especially at 40% off the retail price. 

REGULARLY $140

T10 Pants
Adidas
Adidas T10 Pants
Amazon
T10 Pants
Adidas

Score the famous Adidas three-stripe track pants for under $30 with three different color options. 

REGULARLY $45

Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Adidas
Adidas Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Amazon
Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Adidas

This bestselling and affordable Adidas duffel bag is great for the gym or weekend getaways.

REGULARLY $35

Super No Show Climate Socks
Adidas
Adidas Super No Show Climate Socks
Amazon
Super No Show Climate Socks
Adidas

You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks.  Get yourself a 6-pack of these and throw the old ones away.

REGULARLY $20

Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Adidas by Stella McCartney
Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Amazon
Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Adidas by Stella McCartney
REGULARLY $230

Women's Tp Tights P. Blue
adidas by Stella McCartney
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Tp Tights P. Blue
Amazon
Women's Tp Tights P. Blue
adidas by Stella McCartney

Bomber Jacket
Adidas by Stella McCartney
Adidas by Stella McCartney Bomber Jacket
Amazon
Bomber Jacket
Adidas by Stella McCartney

This lightweight but sturdy Stella McCartney x Adidas bomber jacket will keep you warm, dry and stylish whenever the weather isn't cooperating. 

REGULARLY $200

Ess Sl Tank
Adidas by Stella McCartney
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Ess Sl Tank
Amazon
Ess Sl Tank
Adidas by Stella McCartney

Fits+ Primeblue Training Leggings
Adidas by Stella McCartney
Adidas by Stella McCartney Fits+ Primeblue Training Leggings
Amazon
Fits+ Primeblue Training Leggings
Adidas by Stella McCartney

These super-cute Primeblue training leggings are on sale now at Amazon's Big Fall Sale. Get 'em while they last! 

REGULARLY $120

 

