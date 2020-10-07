Shopping

Amazon Fall Sale: Save Up to 40% on Lacoste

lacoste deals
Courtesy of Amazon / Lacoste

The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Lacoste is on sale and select styles for men and women from the brand are up to 40% off. Shop Lacoste clothing, shoes and accessories, including their iconic polo shirts and comfy, sleek sneakers. 

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidas, American ApparelUggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronicstravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressessandalssneakersdesigner sunglassesactivewear, designer backpacksswimwearmen's clothingshoesdiamondsdeals under $50jewelryloungeweartie dye and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Shop Lacoste deals at the Amazon Fall Sale. 

Check out ET Style's top Lacoste picks, ahead. 

Classic Half Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Shirt
Lacoste
Classic Half Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Shirt
Amazon
Classic Half Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Shirt
Lacoste
REGULARLY $95

Stretch Cotton Short Sleeve Mini Piqué Polo Dress
Lacoste
Lacoste Stretch Cotton Short Sleeve Mini Piqué Polo Dress
Amazon
Stretch Cotton Short Sleeve Mini Piqué Polo Dress
Lacoste
REGULARLY $155

Sideline Sneaker
Lacoste
Lacoste Sideline Sneaker
Amazon
Sideline Sneaker
Lacoste
REGULARLY $84.95

Marice Canvas Slip On
Lacoste
Lacoste Marice Canvas Slip On
Amazon
Marice Canvas Slip On
Lacoste
REGULARLY $57.75

Sport Short Ultra Dry Raglan Sleeve Polo Shirt
Lacoste
Lacoste Sport Short Ultra Dry Raglan Sleeve Polo Shirt
Amazon
Sport Short Ultra Dry Raglan Sleeve Polo Shirt
Lacoste
REGULARLY $79.50

Sport Full Zip Fleece Sweatshirt
Lacoste
Lacoste Sport Full Zip Fleece Sweatshirt
Amazon
Sport Full Zip Fleece Sweatshirt
Lacoste
REGULARLY $110

Bayliss Sneaker
Lacoste
Lacoste Bayliss Sneaker
Amazon
Bayliss Sneaker
Lacoste
REGULARLY $89.95

Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer
Lacoste
Lacoste Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer
Amazon
Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer
Lacoste
REGULARLY $97.99

Read More: Amazon's Fall Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

