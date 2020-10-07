Amazon Fall Sale: Save Up to 40% on Lacoste

The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Lacoste is on sale and select styles for men and women from the brand are up to 40% off. Shop Lacoste clothing, shoes and accessories, including their iconic polo shirts and comfy, sleek sneakers.

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Sup erga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, desig ner dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Shop Lacoste deals at the Amazon Fall Sale.

Check out ET Style's top Lacoste picks, ahead.

Sideline Sneaker Lacoste Amazon Sideline Sneaker Lacoste REGULARLY $84.95 $65.06 at Amazon

Bayliss Sneaker Lacoste Amazon Bayliss Sneaker Lacoste REGULARLY $89.95 $49.99 at Amazon

Read More: Amazon's Fall Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

