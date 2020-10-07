Shopping

Amazon Fall Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Underwear -- Hanky Panky, Calvin Klein, Armani & More

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Underwear Stock Photo
Carol Yepes/Getty Images

It’s time to stock up on undies! Let's be honest, everyone needs a refresh on their unmentionables. The Amazon Fall Sale is chock-full of mega markdowns on underwear from Calvin Klein, Warner, Felina, Maidenform, Hanky Panky and more.  

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

ET Style scoured through the Amazon Fall Sale to find some of the best deals for all of your underwear needs. From high-waisted hipster panties to boy shorts and thongs, we've got you covered! There are options for men, too. 

Check below for some of our top finds, and be sure to check back with ET Style during the week for more of your favorite fashion picks!

These brief panties from Hanes are made with moisture-wicking, cool comfort fabric. 

Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack
Hanes
Hanes Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack
Amazon
Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack
Hanes
REGULARLY $15

Featuring X-Temp technology, these Hanes boxer briefs adapt to temperature to keep you cool and dry.

Men's 5-Pack X-Temp Comfort Cool Assorted Boxer Briefs
Hanes
Hanes Men's 5-Pack X-Temp Comfort Cool Assorted Boxer Briefs
Amazon
Men's 5-Pack X-Temp Comfort Cool Assorted Boxer Briefs
Hanes
REGULARLY $24.94

Hanky Panky low-rise thongs are so comfortable. 

Low Rise Thong (Prints)
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong (Prints)
Amazon
Low Rise Thong (Prints)
Hanky Panky
REGULARLY $25

Soft cotton trunks from Emporio Armani.

Men's 3-Pack Cotton Trunks
Emporio Armani
Emporio Armani Men's 3-Pack Cotton Trunks
Amazon
Men's 3-Pack Cotton Trunks
Emporio Armani
REGULARLY $44

Bikini silhouette carousel panties from Calvin Klein make for the perfect fit. 

Women's Carousel — 3 Pack Panties
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Underwear Women's Carousel 3 Pack Panties
Amazon
Women's Carousel — 3 Pack Panties
Calvin Klein
REGULARLY $49.99

Get a deal on this Calvin Klein multipack of knit boxers. 

Men's Cotton Classics Multipack Knit Boxers
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics Multipack Knit Boxers
Amazon
Men's Cotton Classics Multipack Knit Boxers
Calvin Klein
REGULARLY $39.50

These Maidenform lace boy shorts are good for any day of the week. 

Women's Dream Cotton Lace Boy Short
Maidenform
Maidenform Women's Dream Cotton Lace Boy Short
Amazon
Women's Dream Cotton Lace Boy Short
Maidenform
REGULARLY $12.00

A comfortable fit and no panty lines from Felina. 

Sublime Thong Panty 5-Pack Low Rise
Felina
Felina Thong Panty Low Rise
Amazon
Sublime Thong Panty 5-Pack Low Rise
Felina
REGULARLY $70.00

A seamless fit from Warner's that does away with panty lines.  

Women’s O Pinching No Problems Seamless Panty
Warner’s
Warner’s O Pinching No Problems Seamless Panty
Amazon
Women’s O Pinching No Problems Seamless Panty
Warner’s
REGULARLY $11.50

Read More: Amazon's Big Fall Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Underwear From Lululemon, Hanky Panky and More

Amazon Fall Sale: Up to 70% Off on Calvin Klein Underwear

Amazon's Fall Sale: Shop the Best Loungewear Deals

Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Designer Clothes, Bags, Loungewear, Shoes, Beauty and Perfume

The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants & More

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 55% on Luggage

Amazon Fall Sale: The Best Kids Shoe from Native Shoes, New Balance and More

Amazon Fall Sale: Save Up to 65% Off Designer Watches

Amazon Fall Sale: Take Up to 55% Off Rebecca Minkoff Handbags & More

Amazon Fall Sale: Save Up to 60% on Sneakers