Amazon Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Calvin Klein Underwear

By ETonline Staff
Courtesy of Amazon / Calvin Klein

Does your underwear drawer need an update? You're in luck as the Amazon Fall Sale is offering amazing deals on Calvin Klein underwear and basics all week. 

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's must-have underwear from the sale.

Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Wirefree Contour Bra
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Wirefree Contour Bra
Amazon
Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Wirefree Contour Bra
Calvin Klein

A soft, wireless bra with light padding. 

REGULARLY $38

Invisibles Hipster Panty
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Panty
Amazon
Invisibles Hipster Panty
Calvin Klein

A multipack of the lightweight, seamless hipster panty. 

REGULARLY $43.05

Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack
Amazon
Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack
Calvin Klein

A pair of sleep shorts that'll keep you cool through the night.

Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
Amazon
Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein

A set of three comfy cotton boxer briefs. 

REGULARLY $42.50

Cotton Classics Multipack Woven Boxers
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Woven Boxers
Amazon
Cotton Classics Multipack Woven Boxers
Calvin Klein

Need new boxer shorts? Take this deal. 

REGULARLY $39.50

Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts
Amazon
Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts
Calvin Klein

A four-pack of classic white crewneck tees. 

REGULARLY $26.38

Read More: Amazon's Big Fall Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

