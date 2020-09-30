Shopping

Amazon Fall Sale: Up to 50% Off on UGGs

Courtesy of Amazon / UGG

The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Shop massive deals on UGGs on Amazon! The footwear brand is offering low prices during the Amazon Fall Sale. Deals on various UGG shoe styles for women, men and kids are available to add to cart such as slippers, moccasins, sneakers and boots. 

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronicstravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressessandalssneakersdesigner sunglassesactivewear, designer backpacksswimwearmen's clothingshoesdiamondsdeals under $50jewelryloungeweartie dye and more.

The Amazon Fall Sale is filled with deep discounts on popular fashion brands like UGG. Score markdowns on a cozy pair or two of their comfortable shoes. 

Shop ET Style's selection of the best UGG deals on Amazon. 

Hazel Ankle Boot
UGG
UGG Hazel Ankle Boot
Amazon
Hazel Ankle Boot
UGG

A waterproof suede boot to complete your fall look.

REGULARLY $150

Classic Femme Mini Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot
Amazon
Classic Femme Mini Boot
UGG

A wedge heel boot perfect to wear with leggings, jeans, or dresses this fall.

REGULARLY $169.95

Kamile Flat Sandal
UGG
UGG Kamile Flat Sandal
Amazon
Kamile Flat Sandal
UGG

If you're looking for more support, try this sandal style with heel strap. 

REGULARLY $130

Classic Mini Fluff Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Mini Fluff Boot
Amazon
Classic Mini Fluff Boot
UGG

A classic mini boot with a plush collar. 

REGULARLY $150

Shelby Matte Rain Boot
UGG
UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot
Amazon
Shelby Matte Rain Boot
UGG

A pair of waterproof rain boots are great to have. We love the sleek matte finish. 

REGULARLY $85

Jass Sneaker
UGG
UGG Jass Sneaker
Amazon
Jass Sneaker
UGG

A classic slip on leather sneaker.

REGULARLY $100

Coquette Slipper
UGG
UGG Coquette Slipper
Amazon
Coquette Slipper
UGG

Easy mule-style slippers to pair with loungewear

Ascot Slipper
UGG
UGG Ascot Slipper
Amazon
Ascot Slipper
UGG

Wool-lined suede slippers for indoor and outdoor wear. 

REGULARLY $110

Beach Moc Slip-on Boat Shoe
UGG
UGG Beach Moc Slip-on Boat Shoe
Amazon
Beach Moc Slip-on Boat Shoe
UGG

Moccasin-style boat shoes. 

REGULARLY $125

T Delta Flat Sandal
UGG
UGG T Delta Flat Sandal
Amazon
T Delta Flat Sandal
UGG

Toddler and little kid sizes are available for this adorable little sandal. 

REGULARLY $50

