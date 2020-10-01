Shopping

Amazon Fall Sale: Up to 50% Off Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Rebecca Minkoff Sale
Peter White/WireImage/Getty Images

Looking for a new bag to start fall off right? You're in luck. A great selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags are currently on sale as part of Amazon's Big Fall Sale.

Right now, shoppers will find amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, that are majorly discounted at Amazon's biggest Fall sale event. As things begin to open up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style.

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronicstravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressessandalssneakersdesigner sunglassesactivewear, designer backpacksswimwearmen's clothingshoesdiamondsdeals under $50jewelryloungeweartie dye and more.

Shop ET Style's top picks from Rebecca Minkoff at the Amazon Big Fall Sale.

 

Glitter Leo Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Glitter Leo Clutch
Amazon
Glitter Leo Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff

This Rebecca Minkoff glitter-coated canvas clutch is the perfect evening bag to go with any formal outfit.

REGULARLY $99

 

Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: red, currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal for $182 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $298

 

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkhoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff

Perfect for all of your beauty essentials.

REGULARLY $50

 

Regan Satchel Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Regan Satchel Tote
Amazon
Regan Satchel Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Regan Satchel Tote can be worn as a shoulder bag or carried with its top handle. It is the perfect everyday bag you can wear to the office or for a night on the town.

REGULARLY $242

 

Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Amazon
Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go.

REGULARLY $176.22

 

Megan Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Tote
Amazon
Megan Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

This Megan Tote is a classic Rebecca Minkoff leather purse available in Black and Sandrift -- including the patented Rebecca Minkoff hardware. 

 

Moto Hobo Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Moto Hobo Bag
Amazon
Moto Hobo Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

Take it all with you in this chic handbag. 

 

Stud Luggage 28"
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Stud Luggage 28"
Amazon
Stud Luggage 28"
Rebecca Minkoff

Be trip-ready with this stylish hard case roller bag from Rebecca Minkoff.

REGULARLY $119

 

Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Amazon
Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Rebecca Minkoff

A classic watch with a nice leather strap.

REGULARLY $150

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Fall Sale: Get Up to 60% Off Rebecca Minkoff Purses & More

This Kate Spade Handbag Is Over $100 Off at the Amazon Fall Sale

Amazon's Fall Sale: Take 70% Off Kate Spade Handbags and More

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals

Amazon Fall Sale: Save Up to 65% Off Designer Watches

Related Gallery