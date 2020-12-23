Shopping

Amazon Holiday Deals: The Best Sales on Kitchen Appliances and Cookware

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Amazon Black Friday 2020 Kitchen and Cookware
Getty Images

There are plenty of discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands with Amazon's holiday deals

From Zoom meetings to socially distanced shindigs, 2020 has been a year of adjusting to a new way of living. After being in quarantine for months, chances are you’ve been cooking more than usual, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing -- especially since the Amazon's holiday deals have discounts on tons of cookware items and kitchen appliances

Whether you’re treating yourself or picking up a gift for someone else, Amazon has you covered. Amazon's holiday deals serve up a ton of kitchen essentials, including non-stick and stainless steel cookware, enamel cookware, ceramic cookware, kitchen utensils, cast iron pots and pans, frying pans, bread pans, woks, sauce pans, grill pans, skillets, muffin pans, crock pots, knives, baking dishes, draining spoons, soup ladles, spatulas, griddles, mixing bowls, pressure cookers, hand mixers, toaster ovens, air fryers, blenders, vegetable cutters, meat slicers and waffle irons.

Plus, the Amazon's holiday deals have deals on cookware and kitchen appliances from brands like Rachael Ray, Ayesha Curry Home Collection, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Gotham Steel, Hamilton Beach, Oster and NutriChef. 

Ahead, check out our top picks of cookware and kitchen sales with Amazon's holiday deals

Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
Marco Almond
Marco Almond Knives
Amazon
Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
Marco Almond
Selena Gomez recently used this dazzling set of rainbow knives on her at-home cooking series, Selena + Chef, on HBO Max. This exact set has been selling out on Amazon; next time it disappears, you can grab it in two other styles -- or this rainbow dupe set from Hampton Forge. 
REGULARLY $70.99
Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender
Ninja
Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender
Amazon
Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender
Ninja
The Ninja's total crushing blades blends and purees ice, soups and smoothies in seconds for quick and easy recipes. 
REGULARLY $99.99
Wine Decanter
Le Chateau
Le Chateau Wine Decanter
Amazon
Wine Decanter
Le Chateau
Elevate your wine nights with this gorgeous decanter, made from hand-blown lead-free crystal glass. It also makes a great gift for any wine lover in your life.
REGULARLY $59.95
Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish
Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish.jpg
Amazon
Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish
Ayesha Curry
Have a family member on your list that loves to cook? A cast iron Dutch oven is a versatile cookware essential. This one from Ayesha Curry is a quality buy that doesn't break the bank. Plus, we can't resist the adorable heart-shaped handle.
Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart
Ultrean
Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart
Amazon
Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart
Ultrean
If you don't an air fryer yet, now's your chance to score a good one for nearly 40% off. It's available in four colors.
REGULARLY $95.99
One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine
Mr. Coffee
Mr. Coffee One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine
Amazon
One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine
Mr. Coffee
Save 100 bucks on this comprehensive Mr. Coffee coffee maker, which can make a variety of types and sizes of java.
REGULARLY $359.99
Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5
Amazon
Amazon Smart Oven, a Certified for Humans device – plus Echo Show 5
Amazon
Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5
Amazon
The Amazon Smart Oven is a 4-in-1 appliance that serves as your microwave, convection oven, food warmer and air fryer. Its whole vibe is "preset it and forget it" -- the smart oven has 30+ built-in presets and is activated via voice control with Alexa through a compatible Echo device. This bundle includes the Echo Show 5. The Prime Day price will be reflected at checkout.
Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 12 Piece
Rachael Ray
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 12 Piece
Amazon
Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 12 Piece
Rachael Ray
We're particularly in love with this set in the cheerful lavender shade. 
Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Bloc
Amazon
Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection
Available with black or white handles, this pairing and chef's knife set is a collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller and cutlery maker Cangshan. 
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot
This Instant Pot Duo combines the features of a Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer while cooking up to 70% faster. This Instant Pot Duo is on sale for 21% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $99.95
Cucina Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set
Rachael Ray
Cucina Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set
Amazon
Cucina Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set
Rachael Ray
This 10-piece bakeware set -- a Rachael Ray gem among Rachael Ray gems -- includes essentials like cookie pans, round cake pans, cake pans, loaf pans and a cupcake pan.
Soup Maker
Philips
Philips Soup Maker
Amazon
Soup Maker
Philips
The Philips Soup Maker is perfect for when you don't have a plan for dinner. It transforms ingredients into soup in just 18 minutes by heating and blending.
REGULARLY $149.95
DASH Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle
Dash
Dash Everyday Electric Skillet
Amazon
DASH Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle
Dash
Make pancakes, eggs and bacon every day with the Dash Everyday Electric Skillet. This easy-to-clean skillet maximizes space and time—burgers, pancakes, grilled cheese sandwiches can be on the table in just minutes. 
REGULARLY $49.99

 

 

