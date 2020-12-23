There are plenty of discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands with Amazon's holiday deals!

From Zoom meetings to socially distanced shindigs, 2020 has been a year of adjusting to a new way of living. After being in quarantine for months, chances are you’ve been cooking more than usual, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing -- especially since the Amazon's holiday deals have discounts on tons of cookware items and kitchen appliances.

Whether you’re treating yourself or picking up a gift for someone else, Amazon has you covered. Amazon's holiday deals serve up a ton of kitchen essentials, including non-stick and stainless steel cookware, enamel cookware, ceramic cookware, kitchen utensils, cast iron pots and pans, frying pans, bread pans, woks, sauce pans, grill pans, skillets, muffin pans, crock pots, knives, baking dishes, draining spoons, soup ladles, spatulas, griddles, mixing bowls, pressure cookers, hand mixers, toaster ovens, air fryers, blenders, vegetable cutters, meat slicers and waffle irons.

Plus, the Amazon's holiday deals have deals on cookware and kitchen appliances from brands like Rachael Ray, Ayesha Curry Home Collection, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Gotham Steel, Hamilton Beach, Oster and NutriChef.

Of course, Amazon's holiday deals offer more than just cookware. Early bird holiday shoppers and bargain hunters will find great sales on electronics, home decor items, women’s clothing, travel gear, designer handbags, camping gear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, winter jackets, athleisure, watches, luggage, fitness trackers and more.

Also, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Karl Lagerfeld, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names you can find deals on at the Amazon's holiday deals.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

If you're shopping for something unique, you can also shop small businesses on Amazon, right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the holiday shopping fun.

Ahead, check out our top picks of cookware and kitchen sales with Amazon's holiday deals.

Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set Marco Almond Amazon Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set Marco Almond Selena Gomez recently used this dazzling set of rainbow knives on her at-home cooking series, Selena + Chef, on HBO Max. This exact set has been selling out on Amazon; next time it disappears, you can grab it in two other styles -- or this rainbow dupe set from Hampton Forge. REGULARLY $70.99 $59.98 at Amazon

Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender Ninja Amazon Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender Ninja The Ninja's total crushing blades blends and purees ice, soups and smoothies in seconds for quick and easy recipes. REGULARLY $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Wine Decanter Le Chateau Amazon Wine Decanter Le Chateau Elevate your wine nights with this gorgeous decanter, made from hand-blown lead-free crystal glass. It also makes a great gift for any wine lover in your life. REGULARLY $59.95 $49.95 at Amazon

Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish Ayesha Curry Amazon Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish Ayesha Curry Have a family member on your list that loves to cook? A cast iron Dutch oven is a versatile cookware essential. This one from Ayesha Curry is a quality buy that doesn't break the bank. Plus, we can't resist the adorable heart-shaped handle. $105.47 at Amazon

Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart Ultrean Amazon Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart Ultrean If you don't an air fryer yet, now's your chance to score a good one for nearly 40% off. It's available in four colors. REGULARLY $95.99 $69.99 at Amazon

One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine Mr. Coffee Amazon One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine Mr. Coffee Save 100 bucks on this comprehensive Mr. Coffee coffee maker, which can make a variety of types and sizes of java. REGULARLY $359.99 $259.99 at Amazon

Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5 Amazon The Amazon Smart Oven is a 4-in-1 appliance that serves as your microwave, convection oven, food warmer and air fryer. Its whole vibe is "preset it and forget it" -- the smart oven has 30+ built-in presets and is activated via voice control with Alexa through a compatible Echo device. This bundle includes the Echo Show 5. The Prime Day price will be reflected at checkout. $339.98 at Amazon

Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Amazon Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Available with black or white handles, this pairing and chef's knife set is a collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller and cutlery maker Cangshan. $299.95 at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Amazon Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot This Instant Pot Duo combines the features of a Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer while cooking up to 70% faster. This Instant Pot Duo is on sale for 21% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $99.95 $79 at Amazon

Cucina Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set Rachael Ray Amazon Cucina Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set Rachael Ray This 10-piece bakeware set -- a Rachael Ray gem among Rachael Ray gems -- includes essentials like cookie pans, round cake pans, cake pans, loaf pans and a cupcake pan. $89.99 at Amazon

Soup Maker Philips Amazon Soup Maker Philips The Philips Soup Maker is perfect for when you don't have a plan for dinner. It transforms ingredients into soup in just 18 minutes by heating and blending. REGULARLY $149.95 $99.95 on Amazon

DASH Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle Dash Amazon DASH Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle Dash Make pancakes, eggs and bacon every day with the Dash Everyday Electric Skillet. This easy-to-clean skillet maximizes space and time—burgers, pancakes, grilled cheese sandwiches can be on the table in just minutes. REGULARLY $49.99 $39.99 on Amazon

