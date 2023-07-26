Sales & Deals

Amazon Is Offering Big Markdowns On Patio Furniture — Shop the 18 Best Deals to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon 4th of July Patio Furniture Deals
Getty

The weather is finally heating up and Amazon just dropped so many can't-miss deals on patio furniture to help spruce up your space for the rest of the summer. From outdoor lounging sets and Adirondack chairs to storage furniture and patio umbrellas, right now is one of the best times of the year to save on big home spends. 

If you’re ready for some fun in the sun, not many things are better than spending the longer days of summer relaxing outdoors, reading a book on your porch, or throwing a pool party. Turning your backyard into an outdoor oasis is no inexpensive undertaking, but sometimes all you need to do is upgrade your patio and outdoor furniture. 

With many sun-filled days and barbecuing nights on the horizon, you don't want to miss Amazon's patio furniture deals. Below, shop the best patio furniture deals available now. For more ways to freshen up your backyard this summer, check out more deals to save on top-rated products that will transform your outdoor space in no time.

The Best Patio Furniture Deals at Amazon

5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bistro Set with Ottomans
5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bistro Set with Ottomans
Amazon
5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bistro Set with Ottomans

With warm hues and contemporary tones many shoppers choose to also use this outdoor set indoors as sectional seating. Get everything you expect for an affordable resin wicker patio sofa set, including durable construction, handwoven surface, and soft cushions. 

$270$230
WITH COUPON
Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Rope Wicker Patio Conversation Set
Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Rope Wicker Patio Conversation Set
Amazon
Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Rope Wicker Patio Conversation Set

Complete the appeal of your outdoor space with a 4-piece conversation set made for lasting impressions. The comfortable, versatile setup lets you rearrange a stylish loveseat and two single chairs to fit your outdoor space perfectly. 

    $600$450
    Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set
    Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set
    Amazon
    Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set

    Safavieh's collection of outdoor furniture brings resort-style relaxation to any home. The ultra-chic and comfortable outdoor set includes a loveseat, two side chairs, and a table.

    $686$302
    Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
    Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
    Amazon
    Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

    This discounted set includes 2 comfortable armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks, and beverages in your outdoor living space. 

    $250$170
    BLUU BANYAN 10 FT Patio Umbrella
    BLUU BANYAN 10 FT Patio Umbrella
    Amazon
    BLUU BANYAN 10 FT Patio Umbrella

    With added sun protection, you can enjoy the summer heat. This luxury umbrella is 10 feet wide and can tilt from 90 to 180 degrees.

    $140$120
    WITH COUPON
    Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair
    Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair
    Amazon
    Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair

    Enjoy this patio chair for years thanks to durable, water-resistant wicker, tightly woven over a powder-coated steel frame.

    $500$350
    EAST OAK 44'' Propane Fire Pit Table
    EAST OAK 52'' Propane Fire Pit Table
    Amazon
    EAST OAK 44'' Propane Fire Pit Table

    For when the nights turn chilly and you have guests gathered outside, turn on this propane fire pit for the ultimate warmth in your outdoor living space.

    $600$487
    KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge
    KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge
    Amazon
    KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge

    Your little ones need their own space by the pool, and this double chair set will have them lounging like a pro.

    $155$96
    Christopher Knight Home Spanish Bay Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Table
    Christopher Knight Home Spanish Bay Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Table
    Amazon
    Christopher Knight Home Spanish Bay Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Table

    Looking for an outdoor dining table for summer dinner parties? This acaia wood table is the perfect addition to your outdoor space and can comfortably fit 6 people. 

    $287$158
    Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set
    Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set
    Amazon
    Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set

    Save more than 30% on Amazon's best-selling patio set, which includes 2 corner chairs, 1 armless chair, 1 ottoman chair, and 1 glass coffee table.

    $460$310
    WITH COUPON
    FDW Wicker Patio Furniture Set
    FDW Wicker Patio Furniture Set
    Amazon
    FDW Wicker Patio Furniture Set

    This outdoor conversation set is modern and stylish, easy to maintain and suitable for any size space. The wicker of the Outdoor furniture set is sturdy but also very light to effortlessly move with the sun. 

    $149$60
    Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners
    Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners
    Amazon
    Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners

    Choose from 24 different colors of these lightweight, foldable chairs. This lounge chair set makes an easy addition to your next trip to the park, beach, or your child's next sporting event.

    $130$120
    Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Expandable Acacia Wood Dining Table
    Christopher Knight Home Wilson Outdoor Expandable Acacia Wood Dining Table
    Amazon
    Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Expandable Acacia Wood Dining Table

    Simple and yet elegant, this rustic dining table is the perfect piece to complete your backyard, patio, and garden. It can be expanded, allowing you to resize depending on your crowd. 

    $337$315
    Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table
    Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs
    Amazon
    Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table

    Resistant to weather, water, and UV rays, this 2-piece set of Adirondack rocking chairs provides you with a bright, breezy spot to enjoy the nice weather with a friend on your porch, patio, or balcony.

    $914$531
    Best Choice Products Outdoor Bar Counter Table
    Best Choice Products Outdoor Bar Counter Table
    Amazon
    Best Choice Products Outdoor Bar Counter Table

    Elevate your hosting game with this modern wicker bar counter table, perfect for your outdoor dining area.

    $200$160
    Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set
    Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set of 3
    Amazon
    Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set

    Simple and stylish, this set includes two lounge chairs and a table suitable for different yards, patios, decks, and poolsides. The lounge chair set also come with armrests for added comfort.

    $340$270
    SAND MINE Reversible Mats
    SAND MINE Reversible Mats
    Amazon
    SAND MINE Reversible Mats

    An outdoor rug adds style to your patio and other outdoor areas. This versatile and functional rug comes in 5 different colors.

    $110$90
    SUNCREAT Two Person Hammock
    SUNCREAT Two Person Hammock
    Amazon
    SUNCREAT Two Person Hammock

    Add this hammock to your patio for 25% off for a fun way to relax at home.

    $200$150

    For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

    RELATED CONTENT:

    Pottery Barn Early Labor Day Sale: Shop Decor, Furniture and More

    Joss & Main Sale: Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Outdoor Furniture

    The Best Amazon Kitchen Deals to Brighten Up Your Home This Summer

    Upgrade Your Space with Up to 35% Off Furniture and More at Apt2B

    The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture to Shop for Summer 2023

    Amazon's Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Is $100 Off Right Now

    The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Elevate Your Outdoor Space

    10 Best Amazon Deals on Coleman Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers & More

    The Best Space-Saving Furniture on Amazon for College Students

    Save Up to 60% on Patio Furniture at Wayfair's Outdoor Clearance Sale