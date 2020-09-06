Amazon Labor Day Sale 2020: Get $100s Off These Frye Handbags

You should be thrilled that you’ve found the Amazon Big Labor Day Sale (Amazon kept a good secret on this sale until it just appeared out of nowhere). The Amazon Big Labor Day Sale has tons hot sale items to reinvigorate your wardrobe, electronics home and kitchen. .

We’ve found the perfect Frye "it" bags for the summer. One of the great deals is 30% off Frye’s Reed Tote, which is down to $193 -- that’s over $185 off the original price! The 100% leather bag is tan and measures 12.5 inches high and 18 inches wide. Frye also has the bag available in three other colors. Check out below to see the details on the other hot Frye bags we found at Amazon's Big Summer Sale 2020.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of Frye handbags.

Reed Shoulder Tote Frye Amazon Reed Shoulder Tote Frye A must-have for the summer! This Frye's Reed Tote is made of soft leather with equestrian inspired detailing. Get this tote now for $193 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $378 $195 at Amazon

Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody Frye Amazon Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody Frye The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody is just over $100 and $85 off the retail price. It is the perfect everyday handbag and it comes in nine different colors! ORIGINALLY $198 $113.29 at Amazon

Evie Tote Frye and Co. Amazon Evie Tote Frye and Co. This Frye Evie Tote comes in three colors: bone, daffodil and cognac. This Frey purse is $123 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $198 $75.90 at Amazon

Melissa Leather Hobo Frye Amazon Melissa Leather Hobo Frye This Frye Melissa Leather Hobo is 37% off the retail price. This handbag is also available in eight different colors to suit anyone's personal style. ORIGINALLY $388 $279.94 at Amazon

Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag Frye Amazon Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag Frye The Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag is 47% off or $178 off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $388 $205.34 at Amazon

Mel HOBO Bag Frye Amazon Mel HOBO Bag Frye This Frye Mel HOBO Bag is available in five colors, including the camel shown. This handbag is $255 off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $398 $169.99 at Amazon

Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye Amazon Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye This Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping $113 off retail price! Get this bag now (while supplies last). REGULARLY $148 $43.18 at Amazon

