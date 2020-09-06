It's time to shop fashionable designer handbags that are on sale at the Amazon Big Labor Day Sale. The Amazon Labor Day Sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Find deep discounts up to 70% on designer handbags and purses like crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.

Check out ET Style's to picks of designer handbags we have curated with deep discounts.

Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote Tory Burch Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote Tory Burch A signature Gemini link motif symbolizes the dual offerings of form and function provided by a spacious tote in water-resistant coated canvas. REGULARLY $258 $187.90 at Amazon

Reed Shoulder Tote Frye Amazon Reed Shoulder Tote Frye This Frye Reed Shoulder Tote is a steal at $214 off retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $378 $164 at Amazon

Regan Satchel Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Regan Satchel Tote Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff Regan Satchel Tote can be worn as a shoulder bag or carried with its top handle. It is the perfect everyday bag you can wear to the office or for a night on the town. REGULARLY $242 $142.95 at Amazon

Women's Casual Classics The Sak Amazon Women's Casual Classics The Sak The Sak's hand crochet crossbody bag is the perfect everyday bag for summer. REGULARLY $69 $47.40 at Amazon

Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in four different colors: red, currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal for $178 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $298 $119 at Amazon

Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade Amazon Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade This elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. Additionally, it comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. This hot purse is 70% off at the Amazon sale, while supplies last. REGULARLY $299 $90 at Amazon

Signature PVC Zip Tote Coach Amazon Signature PVC Zip Tote Coach This timeless Coach PVC zip tote is $134 off the retail price and comes in six different colors. REGULARLY $278 $127 at Amazon

Mel HOBO Bag Frye Amazon Mel HOBO Bag Frye This Frye Mel HOBO Bag is available in five colors, including the camel shown. This handbag is $255 off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $398 $169.99 at Amazon

Megan Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Megan Tote Rebecca Minkoff This Megan Tote is a classic Rebecca Minkoff leather purse -- including the patented Rebecca Minkoff hardware. $198 at Amazon

Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag Frye Amazon Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag Frye The Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag is 47% off or $178 off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $388 $205.34 at Amazon

Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley A crossbody bag with multiple pockets you can wear everyday. REGULARLY $80 $40.70 at Amazon

Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote Calvin Klein Amazon Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote Calvin Klein A coordinating zip pouch organizes an unfussy Calvin Klein tote topped with generous handles and a hidden magnetic closure for security. This bag is 50% off and comes in 23 different styles and colors. REGULARLY $148 $75.23 at Amazon

New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black Kate Spade Amazon New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black Kate Spade This Kate Spade perfect-sized handbag is great for a night out on the town. You can save up to 45% on this coveted bag while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $303.49 $166.91 at Amazon

Moto Hobo Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Moto Hobo Bag Rebecca Minkoff Take it all with you in this chic handbag. $115.99 at Amazon

Melissa Leather Hobo Frye Amazon Melissa Leather Hobo Frye This Frye Melissa Leather Hobo is 37% off the retail price. This handbag is also available in eight different colors to suit anyone's personal style. ORIGINALLY $388 $279.94 at Amazon

Large Chain Shoulder Tote Michael Kors Amazon Large Chain Shoulder Tote Michael Kors This Michael Kors Large Chain Shoulder Tote is $138 off retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $378 $131.89 at Amazon

Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York This is the essential Kate Spade crossbody bag. This handbag comes in four colors: black. brownstone, soft taupe and spring meadow. $116.49 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns. $49.30 at Amazon

Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go. REGULARLY $176.22 $88.50 at Amazon

Evie Tote Frye and Co. Amazon Evie Tote Frye and Co. This Frye Evie Tote comes in three colors: bone, daffodil and cognac. This Frey purse is $123 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $198 $75.90 at Amazon

Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye Amazon Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye This Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping $113 off retail price! Get this bag now (while supplies last). REGULARLY $148 $43.18 at Amazon

Glitter Leo Clutch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Glitter Leo Clutch Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff glitter-coated canvas clutch is the perfect evening bag to go with any formal outfit. REGULARLY $99 $68.86 at Amazon

Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody Frye Amazon Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody Frye The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody is just over $100 and $85 off the retail price. It is the perfect everyday handbag and it comes in nine different colors! ORIGINALLY $198 $113.29 at Amazon

