Amazon Labor Day Sale: Get Up to 55% Off on Luggage from Tumi, Samsonite and More
Adulting 101 - it’s time to level up your luggage and invest in a new suitcase that will stand the test of time. The Amazon Labor Day Sale, also known as the Amazon Big Labor Day Sale, has amazing Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson, Rebecca Minkoff, Oakley and Victorinox Luggage deals and deep discounts on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 60% off.
At the Amazon sale, we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases, plus the iconic Tumi backpack is on sale: a travel essential for both men and women.
The Amazon Big Labor Day Sale 2020 kicked off with deals in their labor day sale event on everything from apparel to accessories including wardrobe essentials and designer bags and more.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks from designer luggage brands via Amazon's Big Summer Sale, and be sure to check back every day throughout the week for new deals on well loved brands during the Amazon Big Labor Day Sale.
Travel in style with this durable, waterproof Vera Bradley patterned suitcase.
A durable hard-sided bottom rolling suitcase.
An almost indestructible Tumi backpack for your laptop.
This three-piece luggage set helps make travel fun and way less stressful. Get this Samsonite luggage set for 55% off, while supplies last.
You can bring it all with you in this Victorinox soft-side suitcase.
This Betsey Johnson Chevron Heart 20 Inch Carry On luggage will get you where you want to be...in style. There are eleven styles to choose from, as well.
This Tumi is a roomy, hard-side suitcase with a chic, glossy finish.
This Tumi suitcase is not too big, not too small and timeless.
This four piece American Tourister includes a boarding bag, wheeled duffel, 21" upright, and 25" upright.
An easy-to-clean nylon pouch to fit makeup, skincare products or toiletry items.
See more discounts from the Amazon Big Summer Sale, and check back often for new deals all week during this huge summer sales event.
