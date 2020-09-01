Shopping

Amazon Labor Day Sale: Get Up to 72% Off Karl Lagerfeld Designer Handbags

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Karl Langerfeld handbag
Amazon

Love uber-famous fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld? Good news, a Karl Lagerfeld sale is happening right now during the Amazon Labor Day Sale. Shop the designer's popular handbags on a deep discount at the Amazon Labor Day Sale,  -- up to 72% off at the sales event. The deals just keep getting better!

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggage, Karl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSoludosSuperga, Eddie BauerAdidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day sale event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including luggage, travel gear, handbagsdressessandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoesdiamondsdeals under $50 and jewelry.  

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Discover all the Karl Lagerfeld bags available on Amazon right now. And ahead, shop ET Style's top picks from Karl Lagerfeld at the Amazon Big Labor Day Sale at Amazon.

Kris Large Bow Satchel
Karl Lagerfeld Paris
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Kris Large Bow Satchel
Amazon
Kris Large Bow Satchel
Karl Lagerfeld Paris

This Karl Lagerfeld handbag is 65% off the retail price. This satchel has a zipper closure and 2 inside pockets to keep all your daily necessities.

ORIGINALLY $148

IRIS Tote
Karl Lagerfeld Paris
Karl Lagerfeld Paris IRIS Tote
Amazon
IRIS Tote
Karl Lagerfeld Paris

Save 40% of this red Karl Lagerfeld Iris Tote.

ORIGINALLY $165

Penelope Dome Crossbody Bag
Karl Lagerfeld Paris
Karl_Lagerfeld_Paris_Penelope_Dome_Crossbody_Bag
Amazon
Penelope Dome Crossbody Bag
Karl Lagerfeld Paris

Save 50% on this Karl Lagerfeld Paris Penelope Dome Crossbody Bag in black floral. 

ORIGINALLY $112.18

Small Flap Crossbody Bag
Karl Lagerfeld
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Small Flap Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Small Flap Crossbody Bag
Karl Lagerfeld

Get 50% off this Karl Lagerfield denim crossbody bag with flower applique.

ORIGINALLY $124,69

Iris Satchel Handbag
Karl Lagerfeld Paris
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Iris Satchel Handbag
Amazon
Iris Satchel Handbag
Karl Lagerfeld Paris

Get 50% off this stunning green Karl Lagerfield Iris Sachel Handbag today on Amazon. This leather handbag comes in 17 different colors and patterns.

ORIGINALLY $158

Agyness Large Shoulder Bag
Karl Lagerfeld Paris
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Agyness Large Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Agyness Large Shoulder Bag
Karl Lagerfeld Paris

Get 72% off this Karl Lagerfeld large shoulder bag in black with gold chain shoulder strap and closure.

ORIGINALLY $267

TESS Satchel
Karl Lagerfeld Paris
Karl_Lagerfeld_Paris_TESS_Satchel
Amazon
TESS Satchel
Karl Lagerfeld Paris

Get this straw Karl Lagerfeld Paris TESS Satchel to spruce up your summer wardrobe. 

RELATED CONTENT: 

Amazon Sale: Under $600 for 1 Carat Diamond Stud Earrings

Amazon's Big Summer Sale: Up to 75% Off Designer Handbags

Kate Spade Sale: Enjoy an Extra 40% Off Already Reduced Purses & More

Rothy’s: An Eco and Sustainable Line of Handbags

Meghan Markle-Loved Handbag Designer Gabriela Hearst's New It Bag

 