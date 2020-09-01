Shopping

Amazon Labor Day Sale: Over 55% off Marc Jacobs Bags, Sunglasses, Perfume and More

By Marisa Runyon‍
Marc Jacobs sale
Photo by Randy Brooke/WireImage

If you’ve been coveting a little piece of luxury, there’s no day like today. The Amazon Labor Day Sale kicked off with deep discounts and markdowns on everything from apparel to luggage and some amazing deals on handbags, sunglasses, perfume and accessories from Marc Jacobs. 

You'll find all of summer's biggest fashion trends at a discounted price, including Marc Jacobs sale items like perfumes and colorful crossbody handbag options. You'll also score essential items for your wardrobe and classic staples from the fashion designer like the perfect black leather tote bag. They are all available at great deals at Amazon's Big Summer Sale.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageSuperga, Eddie Bauer, SkechersAdidas, SoludosKarl LagerfeldMarc Jacobs and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including luggage, travel gear, handbagsdressessandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoesdiamondsdeals under $50 and jewelry

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Marc Jacobs via Amazon Labor Day Sale. And keep checking back throughout the week for more deals you'll love from Amazon's Labor Day Sale. 

Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs
Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs

Who doesn't love a deal on Cat Eye Sunglasses? Especially Marc Jacobs sunglasses at over 50% off.

REGULARLY $130

The Softshot 27 Bag
Marc Jacobs
The Softshot 27 Bag
Amazon
The Softshot 27 Bag
Marc Jacobs

This perfect bag for the office will carry all your essentials like your iPhone and credit cards.

REGULARLY $425

Kiss Lock Mini Tote
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Women's Kiss Lock Mini Tote
Amazon
Kiss Lock Mini Tote
Marc Jacobs

If mini bags are your thing, here's a deal on the classic tote from the Marc Jacobs brand, sized down. 

REGULARLY $295

Playback
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Playback
Amazon
Playback
Marc Jacobs

A stylish purse to hold the essentials.

REGULARLY $189.94

Leather Crossbody Bag
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Leather Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Leather Crossbody Bag
Marc Jacobs

This Marc Jacobs Leather Crossbody Bag is the perfect purse to carry everyday -- it's not too big or small. The Marc Jacobs purse is available in navy or black.

REGULARLY $199

Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Amazon
Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Marc Jacobs

You look good might as well smell good too!

REGULARLY $82.00

Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray
Amazon
Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray
Marc Jacobs

This Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray is 56% off retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $96

Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs

These Marc Jacobs glasses have the "purrfect" cat eye.

REGULARLY $150

 

See more discounts from the Amazon Labor Day Sale, and check back often for new deals all week.

