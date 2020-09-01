If you’ve been coveting a little piece of luxury, there’s no day like today. The Amazon Labor Day Sale kicked off with deep discounts and markdowns on everything from apparel to luggage and some amazing deals on handbags, sunglasses, perfume and accessories from Marc Jacobs.

You'll find all of summer's biggest fashion trends at a discounted price, including Marc Jacobs sale items like perfumes and colorful crossbody handbag options. You'll also score essential items for your wardrobe and classic staples from the fashion designer like the perfect black leather tote bag. They are all available at great deals at Amazon's Big Summer Sale.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Skechers, Adidas, Soludos, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including luggage, travel gear, handbags, dresses, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Marc Jacobs via Amazon Labor Day Sale. And keep checking back throughout the week for more deals you'll love from Amazon's Labor Day Sale.

Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses Marc Jacobs Amazon Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses Marc Jacobs Who doesn't love a deal on Cat Eye Sunglasses? Especially Marc Jacobs sunglasses at over 50% off. REGULARLY $130 $67 at Amazon

The Softshot 27 Bag Marc Jacobs Amazon The Softshot 27 Bag Marc Jacobs This perfect bag for the office will carry all your essentials like your iPhone and credit cards. REGULARLY $425 $362.98 at Amazon

Kiss Lock Mini Tote Marc Jacobs Amazon Kiss Lock Mini Tote Marc Jacobs If mini bags are your thing, here's a deal on the classic tote from the Marc Jacobs brand, sized down. REGULARLY $295 $295.50 at Amazon

Playback Marc Jacobs Amazon Playback Marc Jacobs A stylish purse to hold the essentials. REGULARLY $189.94 $172.97 at Amazon

Leather Crossbody Bag Marc Jacobs Amazon Leather Crossbody Bag Marc Jacobs This Marc Jacobs Leather Crossbody Bag is the perfect purse to carry everyday -- it's not too big or small. The Marc Jacobs purse is available in navy or black. REGULARLY $199 $159 at Amazon

Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray Marc Jacobs Amazon Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray Marc Jacobs You look good might as well smell good too! REGULARLY $82.00 $40.79 at Amazon

Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray Marc Jacobs Amazon Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray Marc Jacobs This Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray is 56% off retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $96 $41.83 at Amazon

Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses Marc Jacobs Amazon Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses Marc Jacobs These Marc Jacobs glasses have the "purrfect" cat eye. REGULARLY $150 $119.97 at Amazon

See more discounts from the Amazon Labor Day Sale, and check back often for new deals all week.

