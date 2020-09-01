Amazon Labor Day Sale: Take $50 Off This Tory Burch Handbag

You can never have too many handbags! Tory Burch has hot discounts on handbags as part of the Amazon Labor Day Sale. The fashion sale is on now to make up for Amazon Prime Day being delayed indefinitely, and features unmissable bargains from fashion brands like Kate Spade, Levi's and Tanya Taylor.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.

As part of the summer fashion sale, select designs of the Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Tote range are discounted by 20%, meaning select styles are down to $208 from the usual $258 retail price. The totes come with magnetic snaps for closure and feature the Tory Burch logo.

Made with coated canvas, it measures 17.25 inches by 11.5 inches -- which means plenty of space to stash the scarf, sweater and headband you already snagged in the Amazon Big Labor Day Sale 2020!

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Head over and pick a design now!

Gemini Link Canvas Tote Tory Burch Tory Burch/Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Tote Tory Burch Who can resist this epic Tory Burch handbag? REGULARLY $258 $209 at Amazon

