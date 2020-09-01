Shopping

Amazon Labor Day Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Activewear and Athleisure

By Doriean Stevenson‍
The Amazon Big Labor Day Sale is on! 

While most people were adhering to stay-at-home and quarantine restrictions this spring, athleisure saw a lot of wear. Activewear also got attention, as people learned to workout while stuck at home. Now that things are opening up again, it's a great time to refresh the athletic wardrobe with essential items. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in!

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageSuperga, Eddie BauerAdidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, handbags, dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, diamondsdeals under $50 and jewelry.

Check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite athleisure and activewear picks from the Amazon Big Summer Sale so far. And keep checking back here for more deals. 

Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
Amazon
Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas

In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Get it now for 46% off, while supplies last.

 

ORIGINALLY $50

3-Stripes Tights
Adidas Originals
Adidas Originals 3-Stripes Tights
Nordstrom
3-Stripes Tights
Adidas Originals

Kendall JennerHailey Baldwin, and Kourtney Kardashian are among the fans of Adidas Originals. Get these classic 3-stripe tights at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale before they sell out.  

Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short
Champion LIFE
Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short
Amazon
Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short
Champion LIFE

A deal on workout shorts that stretch for easy movement so you can bike to yoga and back in style. 

Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour
Under Armour Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon/Under Armour
Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour

The fast-drying, super-soft garment has anti-odor technology and comes in a range of summery colors.

REGULARLY $24.99

Women's Fresh Foam Arishi Trail V1 Trail Running Shoe
New Balance
New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Arishi Trail V1 Trail Running Shoe
Amazon
Women's Fresh Foam Arishi Trail V1 Trail Running Shoe
New Balance

Stay light with these New Balance running shoes with comfortable foam inserts.

Women's Reverse Weave Jogger
Champion LIFE
Champion Women's Reverse Weave Jogger
Amazon
Women's Reverse Weave Jogger
Champion LIFE

Run errands or run through a Netflix marathon in these comfy jogger pants. 

Women's Champion Satin Short
Champion LIFE
Champion LIFE Women's Champion Satin Short
Amazon
Women's Champion Satin Short
Champion LIFE

If you're looking for shorter, breezier shorts, these satin ones from the Amazon fashion summer sale should do the trick.

Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
Under Armour
Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
Amazon/Under Armour
Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
Under Armour

These lightweight, stylish leggings come with a soft, jacquard, elastic waistband, which promises not to dig into your hips.

Men's Performance 2.0 Golf Polo
Under Armour
Under Armour Men's Performance 2.0 Golf Polo
Amazon/Under Armour
Men's Performance 2.0 Golf Polo
Under Armour

From Black, Academy Blue and Steel, to Mango Orange, Lime Light and Papaya -- there's a color for everyone in this polo range!

REGULARLY $55.00

Reverse Weave PO
Champion LIFE
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave PO
Amazon
Reverse Weave PO
Champion LIFE

A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple. 

Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee
C9
C9 Champion Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee
Amazon/C9
Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee
C9

These long-sleeved tees are semi-fitted and perfect for cooler days.

Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock
Adidas
Adidas Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock
Amazon
Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock
Adidas

Shop this 6-pack of low-cut athletic socks. 

REGULARLY $20

Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Champion LIFE
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Amazon
Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Champion LIFE

A cropped crewneck sweatshirt from the Amazon sale to wear over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it. 

REGULARLY $55

Women's Superlite No Show Socks (6-Pair)
Adidas
Adidas Superlite No Show Socks (6-Pair)
Amazon
Women's Superlite No Show Socks (6-Pair)
Adidas

Six pairs of no-show socks. 

REGULARLY $20

Men's Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon/Under Armour
Men's Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour

A guy can never have too many t-shirts! This polyester range has a new, shaped hem.

REGULARLY $25.00

Men's Basic Skins 50+ Long Sleeve Sun Shirt
O'Neill
O'Neill Wetsuits Men's Basic Skins 50+ Long Sleeve Sun Shirt
Amazon
Men's Basic Skins 50+ Long Sleeve Sun Shirt
O'Neill

Take on the waves in this basic wetsuit top from the Amazon sales event.

Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid
Speedo
Speedo Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid
Amazon
Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid
Speedo

Go for a dip in these trunks that also help protect the wearer from sun rays.

Crinkle Nylon Shorts
Champion LIFE
Champion LIFE Crinkle Nylon Shorts
Amazon
Crinkle Nylon Shorts
Champion LIFE

These easy-going nylon shorts are great for jogging or chilling out. 

Girls' Performance Skort
C9
C9 Champion Girls' Performance Skort
Amazon/C9
Girls' Performance Skort
C9

Can we get these fun skorts from Amazon's biggest summer sale event in adult sizes?

 

