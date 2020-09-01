Shopping

Amazon Labor Day Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Swimsuits

Published
swimsuit deals
Get the deep discounts at the end of the summer season on a new swimsuit or two by shopping swimwear deals from the Amazon Labor Day Sale.

At the Amazon Labor Day Sale, shop deals on a one-piece, bikini and coverup options to wear to the beach or poolside. Swimwear brands such as Trina Turk, L*Space, Mikoh and Mara Hoffman offer a discounted price on a range of designs at the Amazon fashion summer sale. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageSuperga, Eddie Bauer, SkechersAdidas, Soludos, Karl Langerfeld, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including luggagediamondsdeals under $50travel gear, handbagsdressessandalssneakerswatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

Check out ET Style's top picks from the swimwear sale. 

The Nina One Piece
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped The Nina One Piece
Amazon
The Nina One Piece
Solid & Striped

The Nina One Piece by Solid & Striped comes in five different colors and patterns.

ORIGINALLY $142.36

V-Front Keyhole Halter One Piece Swimsuit
La Blanca
V-Front Keyhole Halter One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
V-Front Keyhole Halter One Piece Swimsuit
La Blanca

This trendy one piece swimsuit with mesh trim comes in 23 different colors and patterns.

REGULARLY $144

One Piece Swimwear Front Crossover Swimsuit
Hilor
Hilor One Piece Swimwear Front Crossover Swimsuit
Amazon
One Piece Swimwear Front Crossover Swimsuit
Hilor

This Hilor One Piece Swimwear Front Crossover Swimsuit is about as trendy and inexpensive as they come. This bathing suit comes in over 30 different colors and patterns.

Plunge Wrap Front One Piece Swimsuit
Trina Turk
Plunge Wrap Front One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Plunge Wrap Front One Piece Swimsuit
Trina Turk

This Trina Turk wrap swimsuit to form an hourglass silhouette and comes in eight colors.

REGULARLY $154

Plunge Halter Sexy One Piece Swimsuit
Anne Cole
Women's Plunge Halter Sexy One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Plunge Halter Sexy One Piece Swimsuit
Anne Cole

This plunge halter is perfect for any pool party.

REGULARLY $98

Ruched Tummy Control Swimsuit
Aqua Eve
Aqua Eve Ruched Tummy Control Swimsuit
Amazon
Ruched Tummy Control Swimsuit
Aqua Eve

A high neck plus size one piece swimsuit featuring see through mesh.

ORIGINALLY $29.99

Women's Scoop Neck Knot Ruched Rainbow Tie Dye Two-Piece Swimsuit
ZAFUL
ZAFUL Women's Scoop Neck Knot Ruched Rainbow Tie Dye Two Pieces Swimsuit
Amazon
Women's Scoop Neck Knot Ruched Rainbow Tie Dye Two-Piece Swimsuit
ZAFUL

Make a splash in this show-stopping swimwear.  

Chlorine Resistant Scoop Neck One Piece Athletic Swimsuit
Lands' End
Lands' End Chlorine Resistant Scoop Neck One Piece Athletic Swimsuit
Amazon
Chlorine Resistant Scoop Neck One Piece Athletic Swimsuit
Lands' End

This Lands' End Chlorine Resistant Scoop Neck One Piece Athletic Swimsuit is the perfect bathing suit to wear all year long (even indoors).

 

