Amazon Labor Day Sale: Take Up to 70% on Designer Dresses From WAYF, Free People and More
Dress deals continue! The Amazon Labor Day Sale is offering customers incredible savings on all types and styles of designer dresses.
Shop the Amazon Labor Day Sale for top women's clothing fashion brands like Self Portrait, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo, WAYF, Norma Kamali and Theory and save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a few new summer dresses or are already planning outfits with essential items for cooler months ahead, you can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for deep discounts on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Skechers, Adidas, Soludos, Karl Langerfeld, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day sale event.
We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including luggage, travel gear, handbags, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.
Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat all summer? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes -- plus hundreds of more options and seasonally relevant deals await at the summer sale event. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks.
Shop designer dress deals at the Amazon Labor Day Sale.
This Marchesa Notte Sleeveless Printed Charmeuse Cocktail Dress is a show stopper for under $100.
A colorful striped maxi dress from Jack by BB Dakota.
A versatile and elegant Norma Kamali gown inspired by classic Grecian styling.
Rolla's Women's Midsummer Linen Dress is the perfect dress for all of your summer outside occasions. Also, it's on sale for 30% off while styles last.
This WAYF Zander Tiered Halter Midi Dress is 50% off, while supplies last.
A fun and flirty floral dress that looks great with sneakers or heels.
Adrianna Papell Jacquard Midi Dress at a great deal at under $100. This dress comes in three colors: blue, pink and teal.
This Donna Morgan Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress comes in many plus sizes up to 24.
This For Love & Lemons Fit and Flare dress comes in two colors: white and buttercream.
This Sequin Fishtail Dress by KAMALIKULTURE is a show stopper in black sequins.
This Keepsake Wistful Midi Dress is a perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.
This Sweetie Slip Dress By Young, Fabulous and Broke is right on trend.
The Baja Babe Dress by Free People is a gorgeous midi dress with metallic floral print.
The Colorblock Maxi Dress by English Factory is cotton with button closure and the best part...pockets.
The She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress by Free people cap sleeve v-neck dress which comes in three colors: hibiscus, black and ice.
The Tanya Taylor tie-dye Honor Midi Dress is totally on trend.
