Shopping

Amazon Memorial Day Deals Still Available on Gifts for Beauty Lovers

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
best holiday beauty gifts
ETonline

Summer is almost here, and it's time for a beauty product update! If there's someone in your life who loves a good foundation or eyeshadow palette, there are dozens of discounts still available with Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals. From the best skincare product for oily skin to bath bombs, you can find a deal on a product a beauty lover needs. 

Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all of your loved ones with an entire section dedicated to gift guides for everyone. This guide is brimming with unique gift ideas for the makeup lover in your life and items for your own makeup and skincare collections.

From makeup brush sets to skincare products to haircare to fragrance to personal care, no beauty category is left out of the Amazon Beauty Gift Guide -- they even have some great grooming options for men. Whether it's a markdown on eyeliner or an exclusive eyeshadow palette, there are loads of unique Mother's Day gifts that will bring mom joy.

Beyond beauty, you can also find deep discounts on electronics like an Apple ipad, Apple Airpods, a smart speaker or kindle e reader, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear,  designer handbags, sweaters, sleepwear, designer dresses, leggingssandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Shop the entire Amazon Beauty Gift Guide and see ET Style's picks below.

LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set
LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set
Amazon
LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set
If you want to give a beauty gift with a personal touch, a gift box might be in order. No one would turn away a good bath bomb to add to their skincare routine! 
$27 AT AMAZON
JLO BEAUTY That Limitless Glow Face Mask, 3 Pack
JLO BEAUTY That Limitless Glow Face Mask, 3 Pack
Amazon
JLO BEAUTY That Limitless Glow Face Mask, 3 Pack
One of the biggest beauty launches in 2021 so far -- JLo Beauty! These JLO BEAUTY That Limitless Glow Face Masks are exactly what you need for fresh-skin this upcoming Spring Season. These masks will tighten, plump, and hydrate.
$48 AT AMAZON
T3 Twirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron
T3 - Twirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron
Amazon
T3 Twirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron
In addition to loving the Revlon One-Step and Dyson Airwrap, we are big fans of T3 hair appliances, like this versatile ceramic curling iron with three barrel sizes.
$275 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $325)
Foot Spa Massager with Heat Bubbles
Foot Spa Massager with Heat Bubbles
Amazon
Foot Spa Massager with Heat Bubbles
You can't always fit good personal care products in a makeup bag. This foot spa can help soften dry skin on your feet and with a little shea butter afterward, moisture will return to your tired toes to get them ready for sandals.
$48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Bioderma Hydrabio Tonic Lotion
Bioderma Hydrabio Tonic Lotion
Amazon
Bioderma Hydrabio Tonic Lotion
A hydrating toner, this tonic is designed to improve the skin's own moisturizing mechanisms. 
$17 AT AMAZON
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool, Eyebrow Razor, and Facial Razor
Amazon
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool
More than 100,000 ratings averaging 4.6 out of 5 stars, this Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool, Eyebrow Razor, and Facial Razor is a must-have. 
$5 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $7)
GLO Brilliant Deluxe Teeth Whitening Device Kit
GLO Brilliant Deluxe Teeth Whitening Device Kit
Amazon
GLO Brilliant Deluxe Teeth Whitening Device Kit
If your mom loves being beautiful, she probably loves having beautiful teeth. Help her erase those coffee and tea stains with this teeth whitening device. 
$199 AT AMAZON
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Gel Lacquer Liner
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Lacquer Eyeliner Black
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Gel Lacquer Liner
Time for new eyeliner? Create precise, clean lines that last up to 24 hours with Infallible Gel Lacquer Liner. 
$8 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $10)
Purecode Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
Amazon
Purecode Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
Elevate your skincare routine with a facial steamer for a spa-like facial. The steamer only hydrates and decongests the skin, but it also preps it for optimal absorption of skincare products. Use after your face wash and before exfoliation, followed by your favorite toner, serum and moisturizer. 
$40 AT AMAZON
Nanette Lepore 3 Piece Gift Set
Nanette Lepore 3 Piece Gift Set
Amazon
Nanette Lepore 3 Piece Gift Set
This gift set contains a full-size spray and body lotion plus a purse-size spray, all in the heavenly Colors of Nanette scent.
$95 AT AMAZON
Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream
Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream Set
Amazon
Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream
The Perfect Curl Kit from Moroccanoil tames frizzy hair and gives curls definition. The no-foam cleanser and nourishing styler is a one-step shampoo and conditioner duo that detangles, nourishes, and cleanses without drying and it's suitable for all curl types. 
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $78)
Haus Laboratories Haus of Collections
HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: HAUS OF COLLECTIONS
Amazon
Haus Laboratories Haus of Collections
Available in 13 shades, this three-piece superset from Lady Gaga's vegan beauty brand includes liquid eyeshadow, lip liner pencil and lip gloss.
$49 AT AMAZON
Philips Sonicare ExpertClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Philips Sonicare HX9690/07 ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Pink
Amazon
Philips Sonicare ExpertClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
If you're looking for a gift that your loved one will actually use, we recommend a cuter-than-average electric toothbrush, like this Bluetooth-equipped set from Philips Sonicare.
$144 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $170)
Drunk Elephant Glowy: The Night Kit
Drunk Elephant Glowy: The Night Kit
Amazon
Drunk Elephant Glowy: The Night Kit
Stock up on Drunk Elephant favorites like the TLC Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizing Cream and more with the brand's Glowy: The Night Kit.
$98 AT AMAZON
Tarte Treasures Collectors Set
Tarte Treasures Collectors Set
Amazon
Tarte Treasures Collectors Set
Everyone loves Tarte products, but the brand's collector's sets are an especially cool gift.
$45 AT AMAZON
NuFace Fix
NuFACE NuFACE FIX
Amazon
NuFace Fix
Get quick results with this powerful NuFace slim toning device, which works to smooth out wrinkles as well as enhance the volume of your lips. Pop this Mascara-sized Skin Care Device in purse for whenever you need an instant pick me up -- it firms, smooths, and tightens while you're on the go.
$119 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149)
Slip Silk Sleepmask
Slip silk eye mask
Sephora
Slip Silk Sleepmask
Because beauty sleep is essential, help her get her zzz's with a high-quality silk eye mask. This luxurious one-size-fits-all sleep mask delivers anti-aging benefits, as it doesn't tug at the delicate parts of the face. (It comes in tons of cute colors, too.)
$50 AT AMAZON
Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror
deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror
Amazon
Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror
If your loved one needs  proper vanity mirror, this is the one to get. It's the perfect addition to any beauty routine to spot fine lines and wrinkles or blemishes if you have acne prone skin. 
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Roselyn Boutique Jade Roller
RoselynBoutique Jade Roller
Amazon
Roselyn Boutique Jade Roller
If you've been considering a jade roller, this one won't break the bank. Discover how just how soothing jade rollers are for 34% off the regular price. 
$11 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $26)
Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush
Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush
Amazon
Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush
You don't have to love beauty products to appreciate a scalp massager. 
$8 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $9)
Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver
Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver
Amazon
Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver
This is the perfect present for anyone who loves to play with hairstyles. This curling iron can give her those loose waves you can only get at the beach! It can make just about anyone look photo book perfect in just a few minutes. 
$32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller
REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller
Amazon
REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller
This REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller is great for someone who needs indulgence at the ready. This roller gives your face a gentle DIY massage while soaking up oil that makes your face and makeup look shiny. 
$10 AT AMAZON
FHI Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler
FHI Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler
Amazon
FHI Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler
Attention folks! This is the flat iron that Beyonce uses! Beyonce told Instyle about her love for this flat iron “I’m crazy about it! I can’t live without my flat iron! It takes me about an hour to do my hair, and the only time I don’t is when I’m on vacation.” This FHI Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler is a compact flat iron whose rounded edges allows you to easily add waves or curls flawlessly.
$90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $155)
Ancient Greek Remedy Organic Spa Skin Care Gift Set
Ancient Greek Remedy Organic Spa Skin Care Gift Set
Amazon
Ancient Greek Remedy Organic Spa Skin Care Gift Set
This organic skin care set contains a reparative body oil, a buttercream moisturizer, a rejuvenating foot balm and and two soap bars made with natural ingredients.
$45 AT AMAZON
Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection Trio, Lavender, Cucumber, Rose
Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection Trio, Lavender, Cucumber, Rose
Amazon
Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection Trio, Lavender, Cucumber, Rose
Use these Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Sprays to hydrate and rejuvenate your skin.
$21 AT AMAZON
Alana Mitchell Blue Light Skin Protection Face Moisturize
alana mitchell Blue Light Skin Protection Anti Aging Face Moisturize
Amazon
Alana Mitchell Blue Light Skin Protection Face Moisturize
If you spend a lot of time in front of screens, you may benefit from blue light skin protection. Alana Mitchell's Blue Light Skin Protection Face Moisturize is an Amazon's Choice product and is 32% off the regular price. 
$30 AT AMAZON REGULARLY $44
PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit
PMD Personal Microderm Classic - At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine with Kit
Amazon
PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit
Have a friend who loves spa treatments but not the price of them? This at-home microdermabrasion kit includes an easy-to-use facial tool that works to clear away dead skin cells and reveal a healthy, glowing complexion.
$159 AT AMAZON

RELATED CONTENT:

Prime Day 2021: What You Need to Know About Amazon's Epic Event

The Best Makeup Dupes For High-End Products

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

Shopbop Designer Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Hundreds of Styles

The 20 Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales and Deals to Shop Right Now

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring

Everything TikTok Made Us Buy: Fashion, Beauty, Home and More

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Starts Today: Shop Deals Up to 50% Off

 