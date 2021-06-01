Amazon Memorial Day Deals Still Available on Travel Gear
The summer travel season has officially kicked off and this year summer vacations are going to be a lot different than last year. But whether you're camping in the mountains or visiting family back in your hometown, you'll need a few things to make your plans go smoothly. Right now, deep discounts are still available from Amazon's Memorial Day Sale to take advantage of while checking items off the packing list no matter what your travel style is.
We're still seeing fantastic deals, markdowns and discounts across categories from Amazon's Memorial Day event including women’s fashion, electronics like smart tv deals or an Apple watch, Amazon devices like echo dot or Kindle designer handbags, camera gear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, flip flops, outdoor furniture, designer sunglasses, compression socks, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, hand sanitizer, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, hiking shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.
With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon.
Check out ET Style's selection of the best travel gear discounts still available with Amazon's Memorial Day deals.
RELATED CONTENT:
Prime Day 2021: What You Need to Know About Amazon's Epic Event
Amazon Memorial Day Deals Still Available on Designer Sunglasses
The Best Camping Gear for Summer
14 of the Coolest Pool Floats for Summer 2021
Away Luggage Sale: Get 30% Off on Suitcases, Totes and More
Everything You Need for Summer From Amazon
Amazon Memorial Day Deals Still Available on Amazon Devices
Best Amazon Deals on Backpacks