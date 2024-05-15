Amazon is offering huge savings on everything you need to upgrade your home for summer.
The arrival of summer is on the horizon, but before the emergence of the new season happens, first comes Memorial Day.
Memorial Day, the holiday when we honor our fallen soldiers, also serves as one of the biggest sales events of the year thus far for many brands, including the online retail giant Amazon. Amazon will dish out deep discounts across its website for the big day and one department already getting massive markdowns is home essentials.
Ahead of Memorial Day, Amazon is offering tons of deals on home goods that will elevate and streamline any space just in time for the new season. Right now, you can score incredible deals on home and kitchen essentials to help you replace old, worn-out furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost. From cold brew coffee makers to Dyson vacuums to stunning patio sets, these deals will help you refresh your home affordably for the upcoming summer season.
With savings of up to 75% off, there is no better time to upgrade your living space for less. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the cleaning for you, a veggie chopper that will save you time during meal prep or an air purifier to help you breathe easy, we've got you covered.
Ahead, shop the best deals on home and kitchen essentials at Amazon's early Memorial Day sale.
The Best Amazon Memorial Day Kitchen Deals
Phinox Ice Cube Tray with Lid and Bin
You can never have enough ice on hot summer days. Just put the tray on top and push to easily remove the ice from the molds.
Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher
Feel at ease with clean water available at all times. This Brita pitcher with a water filter can fit in even smaller sized fridges.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Make meal prepping a breeze with this top-rated Ninja Air Fryer.
Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker
Use your own favorite ground coffee to make cold brew coffee in under 20 minutes with the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker.
Carote Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Cuisinart's 15-piece knife set is currently over 30% off to help you slice and dice with ease.
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System
Score 30% off Ninja's Mega Kitchen System, boasting a 1500-watt motor base for effortless ingredient processing.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Brew the perfect single-serve coffee or espresso drink time after time, thanks to Nespresso's Centrifusion technology that uses barcodes to deliver the best in-cup results.
The Best Amazon Memorial Day Furniture Deals
Simple Houseware 4-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Organizer
Stay organized and declutter your room with this four-tier shoe rack.
Sauder Lux Coffee Table
Add an elegant coffee table to your living room for a minimalist, simple style.
Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
This discounted set includes two modern armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks and beverages on.
Walker Edison Saxon Mid Century Modern TV Stand
Looking to spruce up your living room? This sleek, midcentury modern TV stand has the perfect amount of storage space for all of your essentials.
INZOY Mid Century Modern Chair with Wood Frame
With its natural wooden structure, this midcentury modern accent chair offers a sense of peace and relaxation.
Jonathan Y Moroccan Diamond 8' x 10' Area Rug
This durable Jonathan Y rug is perfect for families with kids. Plus, it is pet-friendly and easy to clean.
Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count
Add some sleek seating to your kitchen or bar. Thanks to Amazon, you can save big on these faux leather bucket barstools.
The Best Amazon Memorial Day Storage and Cleaning Deals
Simple Houseware Soda Can Organizer for Pantry (Set of 2)
Tidy up your pantry and fridge with these clear, durable soda can containers.
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Let this robot vacuum handle tidying up all on its own. Its three-stage cleaning system lifts dirt and debris from both hard floors and carpet with a 90-minute runtime to cut down on charging.
Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum
The ultra-lightweight Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum converts into a handheld vacuum for easy floor-to-ceiling cleaning.
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty.
Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle All-Purpose Cleaner
It looks like another TikTok home hack has proven to be just as great as users made it out to be, as this kitchen cleaner has over 145,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers
Put your dry goods in these clear containers to upgrade your kitchen cabinets or pantry. The uniform look is more pleasing to the eye and since the containers are airtight, your food can stay fresh longer.
Afloia Air Purifier
Eliminate 99.99% of dust, pollen, pet dander and more with this Afloia air purifier that can filter an 880-square-foot room in an hour. It features three different speed options and three timer settings
Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy
Organize your bath products with this corner shelving caddy that can be assembled without tools.
Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit
We love these disposable sponge scrubbers that you pop onto the handle and are pre-filled with disinfectant cleaner. All you have to do is pop them off into the trash after use.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.
