Amazon Memorial Day Sale: Best Deals on Amazon Devices -- Kindle, Echo, Ring, Fire TV, Blink & More
Amazon has tons of fantastic deals for Memorial Day weekend -- if you want to go all-in with home improvement, you can deck out your space with an Amazon device or two. From a small smart speaker or an Amazon smart home ecosystem, we found the best Amazon devices you need in your home at the Amazon's Memorial Day Sale. Save up to 30% off on select Amazon Devices.
At this Amazon Memorial Day sale, score deep discounts on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, the Fire tablet, the best-selling Echo Dot and more must-have Amazon gear with Amazon deals. But the deals don't end with a smart device. The online retailer is also offering huge markdowns on everything from smart TV deals and designer luggage, sneakers, Calvin Klein underwear, Kate Spade must-haves, designer footwear, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer and fine jewelry, outdoor furniture, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, best-selling beauty products, and tons more.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Shop ET Style's top picks of the best Amazon devices at Amazon below.
