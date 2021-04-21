Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mother's Day is officially just weeks away and there's no better time than now to snag huge deals on top brands for your mother, mother-in law, a new mom, and mom-to be at Amazon. You can find Amazon deals on the best mothers day gifts on just about anything to gift a mom in your life whether she's into beauty, health, fashion, wellness, fitness, skincare, cooking, finance, electronics or home improvement. Amazon's Mother's Day Sale event is chockfull of discounts and markdowns across all categories. Shop early and score huge deals on the perfect Mother's Day gifts.

There are plenty of ways to commemorate the woman (and other mother figures) who raised you to be the person you are today. Perhaps you and your loved ones are getting together for Mother's Day weekend with a Sunday brunch or family dinner. Or, if you aren't able to celebrate the special day in person, maybe you're sending a sweet Mother's Day flower delivery from afar. We also gathered a list of gift ideas for the perfect gift for a new mom in our Maternity and New Mom Gift Guide. Either way, if you want to get thoughtful Mother's day gifts to show your mom just how much you appreciate having her in your life, there's a virtually infinite number of options available on Amazon.

Also, spring is officially here! While we're enjoying the warmer weather and making our socially distanced plans, find unique mother's day gifts to help mom enjoy the spring season. Whether she's doing spring cleaning or a home makeover, planning Camping getaways, refreshing her Spring wardrobe with cute dresses, or buying new kitchen appliances and cookware! Amazon's Mother's Day Sale has got you covered! Shop now before the big day is here!

Also, shop the TikTok viral leggings Lizzo loved while they are on sale at Amazon! They are going insanely fast!

SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings Amazon SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings Buy two or more of the Tiktok Viral Booty-Lifting leggings and instantly save 20% on your purchase! $28 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

We've also gathered your celeb-fave items that are available on Amazon and perfect for the spring. There's Kate Middleton's Superga shoes perfect to pair with a dress, Meghan Markle's Veja Shoes to pair with your favorite jeans, Lizzo's Tiktok leggings for the perfect butt-lift, Oprah's Vionic shoes for ultimate comfort, Celeb-loved Alo Yoga Leggings to work out in style, Selena Gomez's Knife set, celebrity cookware lines and more!

DISHWASHER SAFE Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set Amazon DISHWASHER SAFE Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set Upgrade your kitchenware with these Selena Gomez knife set dupe! $47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

As is often the way of Amazon, there's a lot to offer. So, to make your search for a sweet and thoughtful gift a little easier, ET Style went ahead and found the best Amazon Mother's Day gifts you can find this year (even if you're looking for a last minute gift that isn't just a gift card). From beauty and wellness products to smart home tech and electronics and everything in between, check out our Mother's Day gift ideas you can find on Amazon below.

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale has deals ready to help you to tackle fitness goals, renew skincare routines, organization projects, and more! It's offering deals and steals on activewear, outdoor equipment, home improvement tools as well. Many retailers are already competing by extending their sales and offering great deals as well. Notably, Walmart recently launched its Amazon competitor, Walmart Plus, last year and they're crushing it with the deals available.

At Amazon's Mother's Day Sale deals, you'll find similar markdowns this month on select items for your kids, friends, mom, dad, coworkers, or spouses. The good news is they're still here to shop! From budget friendly to eco-friendly unique birthday gifts, mother's day gifts, to easter gifts, find major markdowns at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. The sale event has deep discounts on your favorite brands and products including Tumi luggage, Adidas sneakers and apparel, Tory Burch handbags, Eddie Bauer coolers, Soludos shoes, Levi's jeans, Skechers sneakers, Kate Spade handbags, American Apparel clothing, Frye bags and boots, Superga sneakers, Ugg boots, Alo Yoga leggings, and Rebecca Minkoff handbags.

The Amazon Mother's Day Sale shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on categories like home decor,TV deals, women's clothing, kitchen appliances and home goods, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, winter jackets, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, furniture, designer backpacks, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, kids/baby gear, athleisure, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, diamonds, toys and you can save even more on clearance items to get the lowest price possible.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, Amazon shoppers can find deals like those found on Prime Day at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Below are 265 deals from Amazon's Mother's Day Sale Entertainment Tonight has found that are available to shop right now.

READ MORE: Check out ET's Mother's Day Gift Guide for the best mother's day gift ideas for mom.

Handbags, Backpacks, Luggage and Wallets

Beauty

Sunglasses

Watches, Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers

Jewelry

Clothing

Shoes

Kitchen

Home

Face Masks

Smart Home

Smart TVs, Projectors and Streaming Devices

Health

Headphones, Speakers, Cameras and Printers

Computers, Tablets and Phones

Kids

Gaming

With the Amazon's Mother's Day Sale rolling, you'll find all the sales you won't want to miss just below, and keep this page bookmarked because we'll be bringing all the latest deals straight here as soon as we find them.

Activewear Brands: Up to 40% Off

Adidas Footwear and Adidas Apparel

Alo Yoga

Aldo: Up to 50% Off Select Styles

American Apparel

American Tourister

Anne Klein Watches

Armani Exchange Menswear

Calvin Klein Men's and Women Clothing

Champion Streetwear: Save Up to 40%

Cole Haan Shoes

Coleman Outdoor Gear

Crocs

Cubcoats

Daily Ritual Apparel

Ecco Footwear

Eddie Bauer Men's and Women's Clothing and Coolers

Frye Women's and Men's Bags

Herschel

J.Crew

Karl Lagerfeld Handbags

Kate Spade Shoes, Handbags and Accessories

Kenneth Cole Reaction Backpacks and Luggage

Keurig Coffee Makers

Lacoste Men's and Women's Apparel and Shoes

Levi's -- Save Up to 40%

Lucky Brand Apparel, Accessories and More

Marc Jacobs

Marvel

Nautica Menswear

New Balance Men's and Women's Footwear

Original Penguin Menswear

Panasonic Electronics

Premium Denim: Hudson, True Religion and More

Puma Apparel, Shoes and Accessories

Rachael Ray

Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Roborock Robot Vacuums

Samsonite Luggage

Shopbop: Save Up to 40%

Skechers

Soludos Footwear

Steve Madden Shoes

Superga Footwear

Swimwear Deals on Select Styles

TicWatch

Timex Men's Watches

Tommy Hilfiger

Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes and Accessories

Tumi Luggage

Under Armour

Veja Sneakers

Vera Bradley Handbags

Vineyard Vines Menswear

Volcom

Women's Jewelry

Women's Watches: Up to 50% Off

