There are plenty of discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands with Amazon's New Year deals!

From Zoom meetings to socially distanced shindigs, 2020 has been a year of adjusting to a new way of living. After being in quarantine for months, chances are you’ve been cooking more than usual, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing -- especially since the Amazon's New Year deals have discounts on tons of cookware items and kitchen appliances.

Whether you’re treating yourself to a new food processor or you're replacing an old saucepan, Amazon has you covered. Amazon's New Year deals serve up a ton of kitchen essentials, including non-stick and stainless steel cookware, enamel cookware, ceramic cookware, kitchen utensils, cast iron pots and pans, frying pans, bread pans, woks, sauce pans, grill pans, skillets, muffin pans, crock pots, knives, baking dishes, draining spoons, soup ladles, spatulas, griddles, mixing bowls, pressure cookers, hand mixers, toaster ovens, air fryers, blenders, vegetable cutters, meat slicers and waffle irons.

Plus, the Amazon's New Year deals have discounts on cookware and kitchen appliances from brands like Rachael Ray, Ayesha Curry Home Collection, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Gotham Steel, Hamilton Beach, Oster and NutriChef.

Of course, Amazon's New Year deals offer more than just cookware. Early bird holiday shoppers and bargain hunters will find great sales on electronics, home decor items, women’s clothing, travel gear, designer handbags, camping gear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, winter jackets, athleisure, watches, luggage, fitness trackers and more.

Also, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Karl Lagerfeld, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names you can find deals on at the Amazon's holiday deals.

If you're shopping for someone else, Amazon has made it incredibly easy with their new gift guide section to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, Valentine's Day or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

If you're shopping for something unique, you can also shop small businesses on Amazon, right in time for the kickoff of the new year. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the holiday shopping fun.

Ahead, check out our top picks of cookware and kitchen sales with Amazon's New Year deals.

Cuisinart GR-4NP1 5-in-1 Griddler Amazon Cuisinart GR-4NP1 5-in-1 Griddler Up your sandwich game with this 5-in-1 countertop griddle. Press a panini or grill a burger in just minutes. $60AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy now

Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender Amazon Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender The Ninja's total crushing blades blends and purees ice, soups and smoothies in seconds for quick and easy recipes. $90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

DASH Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle Amazon DASH Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle Make pancakes, eggs and bacon every day with the Dash Everyday Electric Skillet. This easy-to-clean skillet maximizes space and time—burgers, pancakes, grilled cheese sandwiches can be on the table in just minutes. $50 ON AMAZON Buy Now

Le Chateau Wine Decanter Amazon Le Chateau Wine Decanter Elevate your wine nights with this gorgeous decanter, made from hand-blown lead-free crystal. It also makes a great gift for any wine lover in your life. $42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Philips Soup Maker Amazon Philips Soup Maker The Philips Soup Maker is perfect for when you don't have a plan for dinner. It transforms ingredients into soup in just 18 minutes by heating and blending. $121 AT AMAZON REGULARLY $150 Buy Now

Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart Amazon Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart If you don't an air fryer yet, now's your chance to score a good one at a discount. It'll change your life. $70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $96) Buy Now

Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set Amazon Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set This 10-piece bakeware set -- a Rachael Ray gem among Rachael Ray gems -- includes essentials like cookie pans, round cake pans, cake pans, loaf pans and a cupcake pan. $100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Mr. Coffee One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine Amazon Mr. Coffee One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine Save more than 100 bucks on this comprehensive Mr. Coffee coffee maker, which can make a variety of types and sizes of java. $243 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $360) Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Amazon Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker This Instant Pot Duo combines the features of a Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer while cooking up to 70% faster. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5 The Amazon Smart Oven is a 4-in-1 appliance that serves as your microwave, convection oven, food warmer and air fryer. Its whole vibe is "preset it and forget it" -- the smart oven has 30+ built-in presets and is activated via voice control with Alexa through a compatible Echo device. This bundle includes the Echo Show 5. $340 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set Amazon Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set Selena Gomez recently used this dazzling set of rainbow knives on her at-home cooking series, Selena + Chef, on HBO Max. This exact set has been selling out on Amazon; next time it disappears, you can grab it in two other styles -- or this rainbow dupe set from Hampton Forge. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $71) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

Shop and Save on the Best Cookware Lines by Celebrities

Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts to Get to Your Loved Ones

Select All-Clad Cookware Is 30% Off at Macy's

The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

Bloomingdale's Sale: Get 25% Off Clothes, Cookware, Beauty and More

The Best Valentine’s Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Designer Sunglasses -- Up to 55% Off

Check Out These Viral Kitchen Gadgets You Saw on TikTok

Oprah's Favorite Things: Shop Oprah's Picks of Gifts for Home