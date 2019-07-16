The Alo Yoga leggings that so many celebrities have worn are on sale for Prime Day!

Sleek, stylish and functional, the Alo Yoga Moto Legging, detailed with mesh and glossy, leather-like panels, has been repeatedly sported by pretty much every stylish lady in Hollywood over the last few years, including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Sandra Bullock, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jennifer Lawrence, Katie Holmes and the list goes on.

Perfect for workouts and off-duty outings, the must-have leggings, available in various colors from black to green, are discounted for up to 47% off for Amazon Prime Day. Don't forget, today is the last day of the massive sale, so we suggest you hurry and get your hands on your own pair before they sell out to try the wardrobe essential for yourself.

Shop the Moto Legging ahead, along with other celebrity-approved pieces from Alo Yoga on sale.

Shop Alo Yoga on Prime Day:

Moto Legging, Up to 47% off (worn by Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi & Bella Hadid, Sandra Bullock)

Sunny Strappy Bra, Up to 40% off (worn by Camila Morrone, Jasmine Tookes, Victoria Justice)

