Amazon Prime Day is here!

Summer's biggest two-day shopping event has finally kicked off and we're letting you know about all the best savings.

In addition to deals on electronics and beauty products, the site is home to a plethora of women's and men's clothing and accessories from affordable and designer brands such as Levi's, Theory, Puma, Milly and more.

Read on for everything you need to know about Prime Day before you shop, and browse through our set of hand-picked fashion deals you can't miss since we've scoped at 2 p.m. PST today.

And don't forget to check back as we update you with new deals as they get released.

When Will Prime Day Take Place?

Prime Day falls on Monday, July 15, starting at 12 a.m. PST, and end on Tuesday, July 16 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Who Can Access the Sales?

Only Prime members can access the sales, which can be shopped on the site, mobile, Alexa-compatible devices (e.g. Fire tablet, Echo) and the Amazon app. On the app, you can get a sneak peek of Prime Day deals and "watch" them to be alerted when they go live. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime membership.

Are There Other Prime-Related Savings?

Yes, there are plenty.

If you download and sign in to the Amazon app for the first time, you'll get a $10 Amazon credit and an additional one when you make a purchase on the app. Desktop users, don't forget to install Amazon Assistant to receive notifications on deals and $10 off your next order of $50 or more.

Have an Amazon Gift Card lying around? Add $100 or more to the card for the first time and earn a $10 bonus.

Lastly, through July 16, spend $10 at Whole Foods Market in-store or on Prime Now to receive a $10 Amazon credit to spend on Prime Day.

Difference Between Lightning & Spotlight Deals?

Lightning Deals are only available for a limited time, typically a few hours, or until inventory is sold out. A customer is limited to one item per purchase.

Spotlight Deals either last for 24 hours or for the duration of Prime Day once the deal is released.

Will There Be Sales In Addition to Prime Day?

Other retailers are dropping discounts during this time. Target will soon start its Deal Days, Madewell is offering extra discounts on sale items and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is happening now.

Shop Prime Day fashion deals:

Our sister sites CNET and GameSpot are covering the best Prime Day deals and Prime Day gaming deals.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

