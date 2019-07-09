Amazon Prime Day 2019: Celebrity Brands on Sale -- Kristen Bell, Kobe Bryant, JoJo Siwa & More!
Celebrities are getting in on Amazon Prime Day 2019!
Deals on brands founded or backed by our favorite A-listers like Kristen Bell, Jaden Smith and Mark Wahlberg are already available to shop now through the two-day summer sale extravaganza, which officially starts on July 15.
Discounts include savings on Bell's This Saves Lives snack bars, Wahlberg's Performance Inspired protein powders, Jaden Smith's JUST Water, JoJo Siwa's Amazon-exclusive merch collection and so many more.
Shop all the star-studded Prime Day deals you can't miss below.
Kristen Bell's This Saves Lives
For every bar sold, life-saving food is sent to a child in need.
Granola Snack Bar 12-Variety Pack,
$23 $19
Mark Wahlberg's Inspired Performance
Protein powders, pre- and post-workout formulas, bars and snacks and vitamins and supplements.
Nutrition Performance Whey Protein,
$31 $25
Jaden Smith's JUST Water
Sustainably sourced spring water flavored from organic fruit.
Infused Citrus Variety Pack,
$24 $18
Kobe Bryant's Art of Sport
Body care essentials, including deodorant, shampoo, conditioner and bar soap.
Deodorant Clear Stick 2-Pack.
$17 $14
JoJo Siwa Merchandise
Exclusive products from clothing to roller skates.
Girls' Little Big Bow Hoodie,
$35 $25
Cubcoats with Hilary Duff
2-in-1 transforming hoodie and plushie for kids.
Bori The Bear,
$45 $32
DemerBox with Zac Brown
Outdoor bluetooth speakers.
Waterproof, Portable, and Rugged Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker,
$349 $280
