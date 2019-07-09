Celebrities are getting in on Amazon Prime Day 2019!

Deals on brands founded or backed by our favorite A-listers like Kristen Bell, Jaden Smith and Mark Wahlberg are already available to shop now through the two-day summer sale extravaganza, which officially starts on July 15.

Discounts include savings on Bell's This Saves Lives snack bars, Wahlberg's Performance Inspired protein powders, Jaden Smith's JUST Water, JoJo Siwa's Amazon-exclusive merch collection and so many more.

Shop all the star-studded Prime Day deals you can't miss below.

For every bar sold, life-saving food is sent to a child in need.

Protein powders, pre- and post-workout formulas, bars and snacks and vitamins and supplements.

Sustainably sourced spring water flavored from organic fruit.

Body care essentials, including deodorant, shampoo, conditioner and bar soap.

Exclusive products from clothing to roller skates.

2-in-1 transforming hoodie and plushie for kids.

Outdoor bluetooth speakers.

