Amazon Prime Day 2019: Celebrity Brands on Sale -- Kristen Bell, Kobe Bryant, JoJo Siwa & More!

By Amy Lee‍
Kristen Bell This Saves Lives Amazon Prime Day 1280
This Saves Lives

Celebrities are getting in on Amazon Prime Day 2019

Deals on brands founded or backed by our favorite A-listers like Kristen Bell, Jaden Smith and Mark Wahlberg are already available to shop now through the two-day summer sale extravaganza, which officially starts on July 15. 

Discounts include savings on Bell's This Saves Lives snack bars, Wahlberg's Performance Inspired protein powders, Jaden Smith's JUST Water, JoJo Siwa's Amazon-exclusive merch collection and so many more. 

Shop all the star-studded Prime Day deals you can't miss below. 

Kristen Bell's This Saves Lives 

For every bar sold, life-saving food is sent to a child in need. 

This Bar Saves Lives
Granola Snack Bar 12-Variety Pack, $23 $19

Mark Wahlberg's Inspired Performance 

Protein powders, pre- and post-workout formulas, bars and snacks and vitamins and supplements.   

Performance Inspired whey protein
Nutrition Performance Whey Protein, $31 $25

Jaden Smith's JUST Water 

Sustainably sourced spring water flavored from organic fruit.  

Just Water citrus pack
Infused Citrus Variety Pack, $24 $18

Kobe Bryant's Art of Sport 

Body care essentials, including deodorant, shampoo, conditioner and bar soap. 

Art of Sport deodorant
Deodorant Clear Stick 2-Pack. $17 $14

JoJo Siwa Merchandise

Exclusive products from clothing to roller skates. 

Jojo Siwa red bow hoodie
Girls' Little Big Bow Hoodie, $35 $25 

Cubcoats with Hilary Duff 

2-in-1 transforming hoodie and plushie for kids. 

Cubcoats bori the bear
Bori The Bear, $45 $32

DemerBox with Zac Brown

Outdoor bluetooth speakers. 

Demerbox bluetooth speaker
Waterproof, Portable, and Rugged Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker, $349 $280

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

